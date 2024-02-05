Home

FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule: New York Awarded Final of 48-Team Tournament; Mexico to Play Opener at Azteca on June 11

Atlanta and Dallas will host the semi-finals while the third-place game will be played in Miami.

Zurich: Amid much speculation, FIFA, on Monday, announced the schedule for the 2026 World Cup. With the FIFA WC set to take place in New York’s MetLife Stadium, it is learnt that Mexico will play the opener at Azteca on June 11. The 48 teams will see 104 games throughout the competition. Co-hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico, the FIFA World Cup will be played across 16 host cities in three countries.

“The most inclusive and impactful FIFA World Cup ever is no longer a dream but a reality that will take shape in the form of 104 matches in 16 state-of-the-art stadiums across Canada, Mexico and the USA,” said FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

“From the opening match at the iconic Estadio Azteca to the spectacular final in New York New Jersey, players and fans have been at the core of our extensive planning for this game-changing tournament… that will not only set new records but also leave an indelible legacy.”

The quarter-final games will take place in Los Angeles, Kansas City, Miami and Boston.

A total of 16 cities across the three countries will host games with the bulk of the matches being held in the USA.

The 1994 World Cup was also held in the United States and the final took place at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, near Los Angeles.

New York hosted games at that tournament at the old Giants Stadium, which was later demolished to make way for MetLife, which opened in 2010.

The decisions were announced on a live television broadcast in North America that featured Infantino alongside comedian and actor Kevin Hart, rapper Drake and celebrity Kim Kardashian.

The 82,500-seat MetLife Stadium, across the Hudson River from New York in East Rutherford, New Jersey, is the home of the NFL’s New York Giants and New York Jets but has held a number of international football games, including the final of the 2016 Copa America tournament.

The New York bid had lobbied hard on the city’s experience at hosting major international events and it’s position as a global city with easy transportation connections for fans.

(With agency inputs)

