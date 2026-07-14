FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal: England need to stay compact and avoid dropping too deep vs Argentina, feels Robbie Fowler

Lionel Messi's Argentina will take on Harry Kane's England in the second semifinal match of FIFA World Cup 2026 at Atlanta on Wednesday.

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Jude Bellingham of England (left) and Argentina's Lionel Messi. (Source: X)

Argentina and England will resume their iconic rivalry as they face off in FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Wednesday. It is the sixth time that Argentina will face off against England in a World Cup match, and they have only ever faced off against Germany more times in the competition (they have also played against the Netherlands six times).

England have won their past two matches against Argentina and the most recent one was a 3-2 friendly win back in 2005, where Michael Owen scored twice and Wayne Rooney was on target as well. From Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ to David Beckham’s redemption and countless unforgettable moments, this clash has consistently delivered high drama on the world’s biggest stage.

Reigning champions Argentina will head into the semifinal after overcoming Switzerland, with Lionel Messi continuing to inspire alongside a midfield featuring Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez and Rodrigo De Paul. England, under Thomas Tuchel, have impressed with their tactical discipline, led by Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane, as they chase their first World Cup final since 1966.

Zee 5 expert Robbie Fowler believes the occasion transcends football, with history and pressure making it one of the sport’s defining contests. “I think this is one of football’s iconic rivalries. It’s built not only on football and World Cup history but also on the broader history between the two nations. There have been so many unforgettable moments; the Maradona goal, David Beckham’s sending off, Beckham’s penalty, and of course the backdrop of the Falklands conflict. All of that adds another layer to what is already a huge football fixture. Every player knows this is an opportunity to become part of football history.”

Liverpool legend Fowler believes the battle in midfield will be decisive in the Argentina vs England clash. “England need to stay compact and avoid dropping too deep because that only invites pressure. Argentina will look to dominate possession through midfield and create overloads between the lines, so England have to be disciplined defensively. Ultimately, whichever side wins the midfield battle without sacrificing its defensive structure will control the game,” Fowler said.

While individual brilliance can decide matches, Fowler believes mentality often separates champions from contenders. “The best teams stick to their game plan. They don’t panic, even if they fall behind. They trust the process and continue making good decisions under pressure. At this stage of the tournament, the technical difference between the remaining teams is very small. In matches like these, mentality can be the deciding factor,” he added.

With Argentina chasing back-to-back World Cup titles and England seeking their first appearance in a World Cup final in 60 years, Fowler expects composure, tactical discipline and control of midfield to decide which nation takes the next step towards lifting football’s biggest prize.