FIFA World Cup 2026: Sir David Beckham makes surprise visit to England’s training camp in Miami ahead of QF clash against Norway

The visit comes at a perfect time for England, who just fought through a historic and chaotic Round of 16 tie against tournament co-hosts Mexico

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David Beckham chats with Harry Kane (L). The English team (R) training ahead of quarter-final clash against Norway. (Credits: Three Lions/X and IANS)

England football icon David Beckham made a surprise appearance at the Three Lions’ training ground in Miami ahead of their much-anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final clash against Norway tomorrow from 2:30AM (IST) onwards. Beckham, who featured in the 1998, 2002, and 2006 editions, visited the English team’s camp to boost their morale.

The official England team social media accounts posted a photo of the legendary midfielder alongside captain and Golden Boot contender Harry Kane with a caption that read, “England legend Sir David Beckham joins us at training this afternoon in Miami. Good to see you, Sir David!”

England legend Sir David Beckham joins us at training this afternoon in Miami 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Good to see you, Sir David! 👋 pic.twitter.com/QxaINkiKxH — England (@England) July 10, 2026

The visit comes at a perfect time for England, who just fought through a historic and chaotic Round of 16 tie against tournament co-hosts Mexico. Playing at the famous Estadio Azteca, Thomas Tuchel’s men managed a thrilling 3-2 victory.

Jude Bellingham stole the show by scoring twice, becoming the first player to net a brace at the venue in a World Cup match since Diego Maradona did so for Argentina against Belgium in 1986.

The match was a historic nightmare for the Mexican defense. El Tri conceded three goals at the Azteca for the first time since a 4-3 friendly defeat to Brazil in August 1999. Remarkably, Mexico allowed more goals in this single match against England (3) than they had across their previous ten World Cup games at the venue combined (2).

Despite a ferocious late push by Mexico to find a 3-3 equalizer and send the game into extra time, England’s defensive line held tight. The result books England’s 11th appearance in a World Cup quarter-final, a feat bettered only by Brazil (15) and Germany (14).

England’s next opponents, Norway, reached the final eight by causing one of the biggest shocks in tournament history. The Scandinavian side stunned five-time world champions Brazil with a clinical 2-1 victory in their round-of-16 matchup.

Erling Haaland was the star of the show, scoring twice to take his tournament tally to seven goals. In doing so, the Manchester City striker matched a long-standing milestone, tying Poland’s Grzegorz Lato from 1974 for the most goals scored by a player in their debut World Cup campaign.

If England are to win this game and secure their 2nd semi-final appearance in the last 3 editions, then they will have to find a way to trap Erling Haaland at all costs. All eyes will also be on Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham who have proved to be the biggest assets for the Three Lions in this World Cup.