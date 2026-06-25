FIFA World Cup 2026: South Africa create HISTORY, stun South Korea to book berth in knockouts for first-time ever

South Africa have become 7th African nation to qualify for the knockouts of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a 1-0 win over South Korea on Wednesday.

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South Africa football team celebrate after scoring against South Korea in FIFA World Cup 2026 match on Wednesday. (Source: X)

South Africa vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A: South Africa rewrote history by becoming the 7th African nation to reach the World Cup knockout after their stunning 1-0 over South Korea in their Group A clash of FIFA World Cup 2026 at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey on Wednesday. Thapelo Maseko’s second-half goal was enough to book SA’s place in the Round of 32 as Koreans have a nervous wait to find out if they can finish as one of the eight best third-placed teams to reach the next phase.

Maseko slammed the ball into the bottom corner in the 63rd minute of the game to put ⁠South Africa in front and secure the win. SA will now face co-hosts Canada in a Round of 32 clash in Los Angeles on Sunday after finishing with 4 points in Group A behind table-toppers Mexico. The Mexicans defeated Czechia 3-0 to qualify with an all-win record. South Korea, ‌who benched their talisman Son Heung-min, have three points.

South Africa becomes the seventh African nation to advance from the group stage to the knockout round in the FIFA World Cup after Nigeria (three times), Morocco (3), Senegal (2), Ghana (2), Cameroon, and Algeria.

South Africa had failed to ‌advance from the group stages in their first three World Cup appearances in 1998, 2002 and 2010 – the last one coming at home. “It was a fantastic experience. It was so tough today, but it was a good game. I think tactically we were very good and it was difficult for South Korea to find space,” South Africa coach Hugo Broos said after the match.

“We scored, then there were 20 minutes of heart-stopping ‌moments. It’s historical, and I’m very happy for the guys. I’ve been working with them for five years,” he added.

South Korea, who enjoyed most of the possession but lacked the clinical finish, made the fast start when Kim Min-jae’s header was cleared off the line by Aubrey Modiba after two minutes, before Lee Kang-in fired over from inside the penalty area.

The ‘Bafana Bafana’ gradually grew in confidence and almost struck in the 19th minute when Maseko ⁠raced on to a through ball, only for Lee Ki-hyuk to produce a superb ​last-ditch save.

Bosnia and Herzegovina beat Qatar for first win in 12 years

Bosnia and Herzegovina ended a 12-year-long wait for their first-ever win in FIFA World Cup 2026 as they hammered Qatar 3-1 at the Lumen Field Stadium in Seattle on Wednesday. But they will still have to wait to find out if they can qualify as one of eight-best third-placed teams into the Round of 32.

Sergej Barbarez’s team finished third in Group B behind Switzerland and co-hosts Canada, with confirmation of the next stage to come at the end of Match Day 3. Last edition’s hosts Qatar are heading home after finishing bottom of Group B with one point, although they did improve their showing in 2022, when they had lost all three games.

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s only previous World Cup victory came against Iran at Brazil 2014. That match also came on Matchday 3 and also finished 3-1. For Bosnia, Kerim Alajbegovic scored the opening goal in the 29th minute while Sultan Al-Brake’s own goal put them 2-0 in the lead.

Qatar managed to strike back with Hassan Al-Haydos in the 42nd minute before Ermin Mahmic sealed the issue for Bosnians with a 80th minute strike.