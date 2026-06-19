FIFA World Cup 2026: South Africa snatch a crucial point against Czechia to keep their round of 32 hopes alive

The draw leaves both Czechia and South Africa with one point each in Group A, keeping their slim hopes of reaching the knockout rounds alive

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/fifa-world-cup-2026-south-africa-snatch-a-crucial-point-against-czechia-to-keep-their-round-of-32-hopes-alive-8450686/ Copy

Lukas Cerv (front L) of the Czech Republic vies with Teboho Mokoena of South Africa during the group A match between the Czech Republic and South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, the United States, June 18, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)

South Africa kept their hopes alive of proceeding to the round of 32 as they staged a fantastic turnaround to snatch a crucial point in their 2nd Group A game of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Bafana Bafana played out a 1-1 draw against Czechia at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Co-hosts Mexico will square off against South Korea in the other group game tomorrow.

Czechia got off to a perfect start, scoring the earliest goal of the tournament so far. In the 6th minute, Alexandr Sojka set up Michal Sadilek, who fired a left-footed shot into the center of the net. The Czechs controlled most of the first half, while South Africa struggled to build clean attacks and picked up yellow cards for Teboho Mokoena and Thalente Mbatha.

However, the momentum shifted after the halftime break. Czechia became passive and sat deep to defend their slim lead, which allowed South Africa back into the match. Bafana Bafana increased the pressure and forced a breakthrough in the 81st minute when a shot from Thapelo Maseko hit the arm of Czech substitute Pavel Sulc inside the penalty box.

Tori Penso pointed to the spot, and Teboho Mokoena calmly converted the penalty in the 83rd minute, sending Czech goalkeeper Matej Kovar the wrong way to make it 1-1. South Africa pushed for a late winner, and forward Evidence Makgopa came close in stoppage time, but his shot went straight to Kovar.

The draw leaves both Czechia and South Africa with one point each in Group A, keeping their slim hopes of reaching the knockout rounds alive.

When will Czechia and South Africa play next?

Czechia will take on co-hosts Mexico in their final Group A game on Thursday, June 25 whereas South Africa will lock horns with South Korea concurrently.