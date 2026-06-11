FIFA World Cup 2026, South Korea vs Czech Republic Live Streaming Info: When, Where, How to Watch Live Football Match Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

In-form Asian giants South Korea will open their Group A campaign in the FIFA World Cup 2026 against Czech Republic at the Estadio Zapopan on Thursday night.

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South Korea will face Czechia in their opening Group A match in FIFA World Cup 2026. (Image: AI)

South Korea vs Czech Republic FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match: Asian giants South Korea will face off against Czech Republic in the second fixture of Group A in the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the iconic Estadio Zapopan at Guadalajara in Mexico on Thursday night. South Koreans are entering into the World Cup after a dominant run in the AFC Qualifying stages after going unbeaten in their 16 matches and only conceded 8 goals in these matches.

Czechia, on the other hand, qualified in second place behind powerful Croatia in their UEFA group and were forced into the Playoffs. They managed to edge past Republic of Ireland and Denmark via penalties to qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026.

The Koreans will bank on experienced LAFC forward Son Heung-min and Paris Saint-Germain’s Lee Kang-in. Heung-min has admitted that the FIFA World Cup 2026 could be his final appearance in the tournament. The 33-year-old is keen to replicate the results achieved by South Korea – when they reached the semifinals – on home soil in 2002 World Cup.

“This could be my last World Cup. I’m hoping for a wonderful journey,” Son said in an interview with FIFA. “The World Cup was the biggest reason for my transfer. I want to have another great World Cup,” he said about his move to LAFC.

The South Korean skipper admitted that he will have a major role to play if his side hope to progress in FIFA World Cup 2026. “I don’t think it’s something that can be done by the team alone. Everything really has to come together as one. The words of the Korean people really give the players great strength,” Son said.

The biggest threat for Korea will come aerially from the Czechia side. Patrik Schick and Tomáš Chorý—at 6’3” and 6’6” respectively and could prove to be major concern for the Asian side.

When South Korea knocked out Germany in the Group Stage of the 2018 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/6nUw7OaFxH — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Footballtweet) June 9, 2026

Here are all the details about South Korea vs Czech Republic FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match…

When will South Korea vs Czech Republic FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match take place?

The South Korea vs Czech Republic FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match will take place on Thursday, June 11 (Friday in Indian time).

What time will South Korea vs Czech Republic FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match kick off?

The South Korea vs Czech Republic FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match will kick off at 730am IST.

Where will South Korea vs Czech Republic FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match take place?

The South Korea vs Czech Republic FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match will take place at Estadio Zapopan in Guadalajara in Mexico.

How can I watch South Korea vs Czech Republic FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match LIVE on TV in India?

The South Korea vs Czech Republic FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match will available LIVE on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India. Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds.

How can I watch South Korea vs Czech Republic FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match live streaming in India?

The South Korea vs Czech Republic FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match will be available for live streaming on Zee5 website and app.

South Korea vs Czech Republic FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match Squads

South Korea: Goalkeepers: Jo Hyeonwoo, Kim Seunggyu, Song Bumkeun

Defenders: Kim Minjae, Lee Hanbeom, Kim Taehyeon, Park Jinseob, Lee Kihyuk, Lee Taeseok, Seol Youngwoo, Jens Castrop, Kim Moonhwan, Cho Wije*

Midfielders: Yang Hyunjun, Paik Seungho, Hwang Inbeom, Kim Jinkyu, Bae Junho, Eom Jisung, Hwang Heechan, Lee Donggyeong, Lee Jaesung, Lee Kangin

Forwards: Oh Hyeongyu, Son Heungmin, Cho Guesung

Czechia: Goalkeepers: Lukas Hornicek, Matej Kovar, Jindrich Stanek.

Defenders: Vladimir Coufal, David Doudera, Tomas Holes, Robin Hranac, Stepan Chaloupek, David Juraek, Ladislav Krejci, Jaroslav Zeleny, David Zima.

Midfielders: Lukas Cerv, Vladimir Darida, Lukas Provod, Michal Sadilek, Hugo Sochurek, Alexandr Sojka, Tomas Soucek, Pavel Sulc, Denis Visinsky.

Forwards: Tomas Chory, Adam Hlozek, Mojmir Chytil, Jan Kuchta, Patrik Schick.