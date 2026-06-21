FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain and Saudi Arabia lock horns in must win game at San Francisco

Reigning European champions Spain are all set to lock horns with Gulf minnows Saudi Arabia in a crucial Group E encounter at the San Francisco Stadium on Monday, June 22. Both teams will look to register their first victory of the on-going FIFA World Cup 2026 in order to solidify their chances of securing a spot in the round of 32.
This game is extremely important for both teams as a draw or a loss could hinder their chances of progressing to the next round. The result will determine which side controls their own destiny heading into the final group fixtures.
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Spain enters this game under pressure after a highly disappointing 0-0 draw against first-timers Cape Verde in their opening match. Despite controlling the majority of the possession and dominating the midfield, the Spanish attackers struggled to break down a heavily defensive Cape Verde side.
La Roja created several clear opportunities late in the second half but poor finishing and a strong performance from the opposing goalkeeper Vozinha left them frustrated. The unexpected draw means that Spain will not only have to win today but also grab all three points in their last group game.
Saudi Arabia, on other hand, comes into this fixture with plenty of momentum after earning a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Uruguay in their opener.
The Green Falcons, who had shocked reigning champions Argentina in the previous edition at Qatar, had taken the lead in the 1st half against the South Americans. Abdulelah Al-Amri had put Saudi Arabia ahead in the 41st minute and while they defended very well for most of the match, they blew away their lead 10 minutes before the full-time whistle.
Maximiliano Araujo’s 80th minute strike had saved the day for Uruguay who could have fell behind in the pecking order but thankfully they didn’t.
Unai Simon, David Raya, Álex Remiro, Dani Carvajal, Jesús Navas, Aymeric Laporte, Robin Le Normand, Dani Vivian, Pau Cubarsí, Alejandro Grimaldo, Marc Cucurella, Rodri, Martin Zubimendi, Fabián Ruiz, Mikel Merino, Pedri, Fermín López, Alex Baena, Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, Ferran Torres, Ayoze Pérez, Álvaro Morata, Joselu and Mikel Oyarzabal.
Mohammed Al-Owais, Yasser Al-Mosailem, Ahmed Al-Kassar, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Saud Abdulhamid, Hassan Tambakti, Sultan Al-Ghannam, Ali Lajami, Moteb Al-Harbi, Awn Al-Saluli, Salman Al-Faraj, Salem Al-Dawsari, Mohamed Kanno, Abdulelah Al-Malki, Abdullah Otayf, Sami Al-Najei, Nasser Al-Dawsari, Ali Al-Hassan, Faisal Al-Ghamdi, Firas Al-Buraikan, Saleh Al-Shehri, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Abdullah Al-Hamdan, Mohammed Maran and Haitham Asiri.
Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website.
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