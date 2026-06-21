FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain and Saudi Arabia lock horns in must win game at San Francisco

This game is extremely important for both teams as a draw or a loss could hinder their chances of progressing to the next round

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Spain's Lamine Yamal reacts during the Group H match between Spain and Cape Verde at the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, United States, on Monday, June 15, 2026. Spain and Cape Verde played out a goalless draw. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)

Reigning European champions Spain are all set to lock horns with Gulf minnows Saudi Arabia in a crucial Group E encounter at the San Francisco Stadium on Monday, June 22. Both teams will look to register their first victory of the on-going FIFA World Cup 2026 in order to solidify their chances of securing a spot in the round of 32.

This game is extremely important for both teams as a draw or a loss could hinder their chances of progressing to the next round. The result will determine which side controls their own destiny heading into the final group fixtures.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Japan eliminate Tunisia in record 1000th match; Curacao draw against South American heavyweights Ecuador

Spain enters this game under pressure after a highly disappointing 0-0 draw against first-timers Cape Verde in their opening match. Despite controlling the majority of the possession and dominating the midfield, the Spanish attackers struggled to break down a heavily defensive Cape Verde side.

La Roja created several clear opportunities late in the second half but poor finishing and a strong performance from the opposing goalkeeper Vozinha left them frustrated. The unexpected draw means that Spain will not only have to win today but also grab all three points in their last group game.