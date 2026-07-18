FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain favorites Lionel but Messi can change everything for Argentina, says Robbie Fowler

Fowler pointed to the semi-final against England, where the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner influenced the game at crucial moments despite being tightly marked for long periods

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/fifa-world-cup-2026-spain-favorites-lionel-but-messi-can-change-everything-for-argentina-says-robbie-fowler-8477310/ Copy

Rodri (L) after beating France in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final. Lionel Messi (R) celebrates after assisting Argentina's 2nd goal against England. (Credits: IANS)

Former England striker Robbie Fowler believes Spain have done enough during the FIFA World Cup 2026 to go into the final as favorites but he insists writing off Argentina would be a mistake as long as Lionel Messi is on the pitch. Ahead of Sunday’s title clash, Fowler said the final is likely to be decided by the different styles of the two teams, making it one of the most exciting contests of the tournament.

Fowler feels Spain have been the most complete side in the competition. According to him, their success has not been built on dominating possession alone, but on using the ball with speed and purpose to create chances.

“Spain have really impressed me throughout the tournament. They don’t pass the ball around just to control possession. Every move has a reason behind it and they always look to move forward quickly,” Fowler said.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Last time Messi posted THIS, Argentina won World Cup – Everything you need to know

He believes Spain’s players have shown excellent awareness in attack, regularly finding space between the lines and increasing the tempo whenever opportunities arise. Their ability to stay organized while controlling games has been one of the biggest reasons behind their run to the final.

Even so, Fowler expects Argentina to provide a much tougher challenge than many anticipate. He said the defending champions have repeatedly shown they can fight through difficult situations and never stop believing, qualities that could make the final a close contest.

While discussing Argentina’s strengths, Fowler made it clear that Messi remains the player Spain must keep under control. He pointed to the semi-final against England, where the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner influenced the game at crucial moments despite being tightly marked for long periods.

“Messi only needs a little bit of space to make something happen. If you allow him time on the ball, he can create chances or score himself. England experienced that in the semi-final and Spain will have to be very careful,” he explained.

Fowler added that Spain cannot stick to one defensive plan throughout the match. Instead, they will have to change their approach depending on the situation, pressing high when possible while also staying compact whenever Argentina begin to build attacks.

He also expects Spain’s young sensation Lamine Yamal to leave his mark on the biggest stage. After an impressive display in the semi-final, Fowler believes the teenager is entering the final with confidence and could be one of the key players.

“Messi has delivered on the biggest occasions throughout his career, but Yamal looks ready for this moment as well. It wouldn’t surprise me if either of them produces the defining moment of the final,” Fowler said.

Although Argentina are the defending champions and have enjoyed another impressive campaign, Fowler believes Spain have displayed greater consistency across the tournament. Their tactical discipline, control in possession and ability to manage matches have convinced him that they have what it takes to become world champions.

For Fowler, Spain hold a slight advantage going into the final, but with Messi leading Argentina, he believes nothing can be taken for granted until the final whistle.