FIFA World Cup 2026: After Curacao, THIS nation of 6 lakh population set to make DEBUT against La Roja

Former champions Spain will open their campaign in the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a clash against debutants Cape Verde at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday.

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Spain will open their campaign against debutants Cape Verde in FIFA World Cup 2026 match in Atlanta. (Image: AI)

FIFA World Cup 2026, Spain vs Cape Verde Group H: Former World Cup winners Spain will open their campaign in FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H with a clash against debutant Cape Verde or ‘Cabo Verde’ at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atalanta on Monday. The ‘La Roja’ had last won the world title 16 years back in the 2010 edition in South Africa.

For Cape Verde, on the other hand, it is a chance to leave a mark on the world stage. While they might not be as small as Curacao, they are definitely one of the smallest nations in the World Cup with a population of just 6 lakh. They are the third smallest nation to play in the World Cup after Iceland in 2018 and Curacao this year.

While the Curacao team was full of Dutch nationals, Cape Verde team is built up with players from Portugal, the Netherlands, and the United States. Coach Bubista promised that Cape Verde will play their Group H matches without fear.

“We want to enjoy these matches. Qualification means more than just football, it’s a cultural achievement. We want to show our country to the world. We’re a team that play without fear… When we talk about our identity, we’re talking about who we are as a people. We like challenges, because we like overcoming difficulties,” Bubista said in the pre-match press conference.

“We want to show our identity as a team, which means being brave when we have the ball in attack,” he added.

Spain, on the other hand, are one of the pre-tournament favourites to win the title. The ‘La Roja’ have been unbeaten in their last 30 matches over the previous 2 years. Their last defeat coming at the hands of Colombia at Wembley in March 2024.

Will Lamine Yamal play vs Cape Verde?

Spain will be concerned of the fitness of young prodigy Lamine Yamal and whether he will be available to play in the opening Group H match. Lamine was star for Spain in the Euros a couple of years back in Germany and will be hoping to make a mark in the World Cup as well.

Spain might not want to rush Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams into action too early as they are in final stages of recovery from hamstring injury.

️ “Cape Verde have been capable of knocking Cameroon out, and they have players who compete in European leagues.” ➡️ “Tomorrow’s match will demand a lot from us against a very tactical and very fast team.” ️ Luis de la Fuente#VamosEspaña | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/lgD2BYKY7m — Spanish Football (@SpainIsFootball) June 14, 2026

Here are all the details about Spain vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match…

When will Spain vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match take place?

The Spain vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match will take place on Monday, June 15.

What time will Spain vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match kick off?

The Spain vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match will kick off at 930pm IST.

Where will Spain vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match take place?

The Spain vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match will take place at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

How can I watch Spain vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match LIVE on TV in India?

The Spain vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match will available LIVE on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India. Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds.

How can I watch Spain vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match live streaming in India?

The Spain vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match will be available for live streaming on Zee5 website and app.

Spain vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match Squads

Spain: Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, David Raya, Joan Garcia

Defenders: Pedro Porro, Marcos Llorente, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Pubill, Eric Garcia, Marc Cucurella, Alejandro Grimaldo

Midfielders: Rodrigo Hernandez, Martin Zubimendi, Pedri Gonzalez, Fabian Ruiz, Mikel Merino, Pablo Paez ‘Gavi’, Alex Baena

Forwards: Mikel Oyarzabal, Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Borja Iglesias, Dani Olmo, Victor Munoz, Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino

Cape Verde: Goalkeepers: Vozinha, Marcio Rosa, C.J. dos Santos

Defenders: Diney Borges, Sidny Cabral, Logan Costa, Steven Moreira, Wagner Pina, Joao Paulo Fernandes, Roberto ‘Pico’ Lopes, Kelvin Pires, Ianique ‘Stopira’ Tavares

Midfielders: Telmo Arcanjo, Laros Duarte, Deroy Duarte, Jamiro Monteiro, Kevin Pina, Yannick Semedo

Forwards: Gilson Benchimol, Jovane Cabral, Nuno da Costa, Dailon Livramento, Ryan Mendes, Garry Rodrigues, Willy Semedo, Helio Varela