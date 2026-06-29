FIFA World Cup 2026: Unbeaten Netherlands and Morocco set for feisty battle to reach Round of 16

The Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 has officially begun with co-hosts Canada securing a berth in the last 16 stage with a narrow 1-0 win over South Africa in what was the first knockout match of the on-going, first-ever 48-team tournament.
The match might have felt a bit boring due to the lack of goals but there will be no shortage of entertainment in the upcoming games. In the 4th Round of 32 match tomorrow, 3-time runners-up, the Netherlands, under Ronald Koeman’s coaching, lock horns with reigning African champions and 2022 semi-finalists Morocco at the Monterrey Stadium in Guadalupe from 6:30AM (IST) onwards.
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The Netherlands secured their place in the Round of 32 by finishing at the top of Group F, collecting seven points from their three matches. Ronald Koeman’s side had a slow start to the tournament, grinding out a 2-2 draw against Japan in their opening fixture.
However, the Dutch unit quickly found their rhythm and showcased their attacking power in the remaining group games. They dominated Sweden with a resounding 5-1 victory before wrapping up the group stage with a comfortable 3-1 win over Tunisia.
In total, the Oranje have been in ruthless form in front of goal, netting ten times across their first three games. Ajax striker Brian Brobbey has led the line effectively, scoring three goals so far, while creative winger Cody Gakpo continues to provide a massive threat on the flank.
Morocco qualified for the knockout phase after finishing as runners-up in Group C, trailing group leaders Brazil only on goal difference. The Atlas Lions, who reached the semi-finals in 2022, remained unbeaten by securing seven points. They opened their campaign with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Brazil, courtesy of an opening goal from Ismael Saibari.
They followed that up with a disciplined performance to defeat Scotland before sealing their progression with a dramatic 4-2 comeback win against Haiti.
The winner of this clash between the Netherlands and Morocco will face co-hosts Canada in the Round of 16 on Saturday, July 4 at the Houston Stadium.
Netherlands Squad: Bart Verbruggen, Mark Flekken, Robin Roefs, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Aké, Denzel Dumfries, Micky van de Ven, Jan Paul van Hecke, Jorrel Hato, Lutsharel Geertruida, Frenkie de Jong, Ryan Gravenberch, Tijjani Reijnders, Teun Koopmeiners, Mats Wieffer, Marten de Roon, Guus Til, Quinten Timber, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Donyell Malen, Brian Brobbey, Wout Weghorst, Crysencio Summerville, Noa Lang, Justin Kluivert
Morocco Squad: Yassine Bounou, Munir El Kajoui, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Chadi Riad, Issa Diop, Zakaria El Ouahdi, Youssef Belammari, Redouane Halhal, Anass Salah-Eddine, Marwane Saâdane, Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Ismael Saibari, Bilal El Khannouss, Neil El Aynaoui, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Samir El Mourabet, Brahim Díaz, Soufiane Rahimi, Ayoub El Kaabi, Abde Ezzalzouli, Chemsdine Talbi, Amine Sbaï, Gessime Yassine, Ayoube Amaimouni
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