FIFA World Cup 2026: Updated Group A points table after Mexico and South Korea wins on Day 1

Mexico takes the top spot in Group A on goal difference after a dramatic opening day of action which also saw South Korea beat Czechia in a tense affair

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FIFA World Cup 2026 updated Group A points table. (Image credits: IANS)

The biggest ever 48-team FIFA World Cup 2026 kicked-off last night with a rousing opening ceremony, featuring some of the biggest artists around the world. Colombian pop star Shakira made her presence felt as she headlined the 90-minute long ceremony by performing this edition’s official anthem “Dai Dai” along with Nigerian artist Burna Boy.

Among other artists were Tyla, J Balvin, Alejandro Fernandez, Los Angeles Azules and Danny Ocean who set the Estadio Azteca on absolute fire with their scintillating performances. The opening ceremony blended football with music and local Mexican culture.

Also Read: MEX Vs RSA: Who scored the first goal of FIFA World Cup 2026? Find out about this Mexican forward

Later today, on day 2 of the FIFA World Cup 2026, the Toronto Stadium will host the 2nd opening ceremony before co-hosts Canada lock horns with Bosnia and Herzegovina in Group B opener. The event, which will start from 10:00PM (IST) onwards, will be headlined by the likes Nora Fatehi, Michael Bublé, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez and William Prince among others.

The 3rd and final opening ceremony will take place at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood before co-hosts United States of America’s encounter with Paraguay in Group D. The action has just begun as there is plenty more to come in the tournament over the next one month or so.

Mexico and South Africa early favorites to reach Round of 32 from Group A

Meanwhile, after the rousing opening ceremony at Estadio Azteca, two Group A matches took place.

In the tournament opener, co-hosts Mexico registered a commanding 2-0 victory in what was a chaotic encounter against South Africa. This was the first-ever FIFA World Cup opening match where a total of 3 red cards were shown by the referee. Julian Quinones and Raul Gimenez scored in the 9th and 67th minute to help El Tri reach the summit of Group A.

Also Read: WATCH: South Korea come from behind to stun Czechia 2-1, Hwang In-beom star of the win

In the following match, South Korea staged a brilliant 2nd half comeback to beat Czechia 2-1 at Estadio Guadalajara. After a goalless 1st half, Czechia’s Ladislav Krejci opened the scoring in the 59th minute.

Hwang In-beom scored the equalizer for Korea 8 minutes later before the Midfielder set up substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu for the 80th-minute winner.

Group A points table after day 1