FIFA World Cup 2026, ⁠USA vs Paraguay Live Streaming Info: When, Where, How to Watch Live Football Match Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

FIFA World Cup 2026 ⁠USA vs Paraguay Live: Co-hosts United States will look to get off to a winning start in a Group B clash against South American rivals at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday.

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Hosts USA will take Paraguay in FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match in Los Angeles. (Image: AI)

FIFA World Cup 2026 ⁠USA vs Paraguay Group D match Live: United States football team are looking to create history on Friday night as they get ready to play in a World Cup match on home soil for the first time in more than 30 years. One of the three co-hosts, USA are set to face off against South American rivals Paraguay in a Group D match at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday night which will be preceded by a third and last opening ceremony.

The big question will be around the fact is whether US President Donald Trump will be attending USA’s opener amid the crisis in West Asia with Iran. Paraguay President Santiago Pena has confirmed his presence for the Group B match in LA but Trump’s presence is yet to be confirmed.

The home team will bank on ‘Captain America’ Christian Pulisic to drive the side as he has been their talisman with 33 goals in 88 international matches so far. USA are competing for the 12th time in the FIFA World Cup, having previously hosted the tournament in 1994.

They had managed to reach the semifinal way back in 1930 and were eliminated by the Netherlands in the Round of 16 in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. “I have already spoken to them. I have already talked… too much. I said to the players don’t expect an unbelievable speech on Friday,” US head coach Mauricio Pochettino said at a pre-match press conference

“No, I am the opposite. I think now is the moment that they need prepare in an emotional and mental way. And I think everyone knows how to be ready,” he added.

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US defender Chris Richards has declared himself fit after recovering from ankle injury while their coaching staff didn’t reveal who between Matt Freese or Matt Turner will start as the goalkeeper.

Their opponents Paraguay’s strength lies in their defence and they are coming into this World Cup as the lowest-ranked team at 41st in Group D. ‘La Albirroja’ are returning to the World Cup for the first time in 16 years as in FIFA World Cup 2010 they had lost to eventual champions Spain in the quarterfinals.

Friday night’s clash will be the 10th time that USA will be facing off against Paraguay. Out of these, US have won five times, Paraguay have won twice and two matches ended in draws. USA, though, are a three-match winning streak including a 2-1 friendly win over Paraguay last November.

This was Paraguay’s send off ahead of the World Cup The SEC has 24 hours to respond pic.twitter.com/mQm1ALs7Tm — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 6, 2026

Here are all the details about USA vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match…

When will USA vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match take place?

The USA vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match will take place on Friday, June 12 (Saturday in Indian time).

What time will USA vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match kick off?

The USA vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match will kick off at 630am IST.

Where will USA vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match take place?

The USA vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match will take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

How can I watch USA vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match LIVE on TV in India?

The USA vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match will available LIVE on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India. Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds.

How can I watch USA vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match live streaming in India?

The USA vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match will be available for live streaming on Zee5 website and app.

USA vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match Squads

USA: Goalkeepers: Chris Brady, Matt Freese, Matt Turner

Defenders: Max Arfsten, Sergiño Dest, Alex Freeman, Mark McKenzie, Tim Ream, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Miles Robinson, Joe Scally, Auston Trusty

Midfielders: Tyler Adams, Sebastian Berhalter, Weston McKennie, Gio Reyna, Cristian Roldan, Malik Tillman

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson, Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi, Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah, Haji Wright, Alex Zendejas

Paraguay: Goalkeepers: Gatito Fernandez, Orlando Gill, Gaston Olveira

Defenders: Gustavo Gomez, Junior Alonso, Fabian Balbuena, Omar Alderete, Juan Jose Caceres, Gustavo Velazquez, Jose Canale, Alexandro Maidana

Midfielders: Miguel Almiron, Kaku, Andrés Cubas, Ramon Sosa, Diego Gomez, Damian Bobadilla, Braian Ojeda, Matias Galarza, Mauricio

Forwards: Antonio Sanabria, Julio Enciso, Gabriel Avalos, Axl Arce, Isidro Pitta, Gustavo Caballero