FIFA World Cup 2026: VAR statistical data shows Argentina the 2nd most favoured side, Check details

While FIFA refereeing chief Pierluigi Collina has strongly defended the independence of the match officials, the debate continues to dominate the tournament

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Lionel Messi (L) and Nahuel Molina of Argentina compete during the quarterfinal match between Argentina and Switzerland at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City, the United States, July 11, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has triggered massive debates and controversies with the biggest one being if reigning champions Argentina are being helped and protected by the referees and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR). A lot of instances that have happened in the on-going edition has got certain media networks and fans debating about the 2026 edition being rigged and favored for the Argentinians.

The debate exploded during the Round of 16 match against Egypt. The African team held a commanding 2-0 lead and looked to have sealed the game with a spectacular goal.

However, VAR intervened to disallow the strike, looking back 30 seconds into the build-up to find a minor foul where Marwan Attia stepped on Lisandro Martínez’s foot. The decision allowed Argentina to stage a dramatic late comeback to win 3-2.

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan openly criticized the integrity of the tournament afterward. Later in the quarter-finals against Switzerland, Swiss forward Breel Embolo was controversially sent off for simulation following a VAR review, a rare red-card offense that left Switzerland playing with 10 men for nearly fifty minutes.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina set up semi-final tie against England with emphatic win over Switzerland

Beyond specific matches, tournament statistics reveal an unsettling pattern that supports these claims. In the 2026 edition, Argentina have committed an average of 19.7 fouls for every single yellow card they receive. This is one of the highest card-to-foul ratios in the tournament, meaning their players are penalised far less severely than others. In sharp contrast, England pick up a yellow card every 7.7 fouls.

Penalty statistics show a similar trend. Argentina have been awarded three penalties so far in 2026, the highest of any team in the competition. This follows their victorious 2022 campaign in Qatar, where they were awarded a tournament-record 5 penalties.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Confirmed semi-final matches, schedule and live streaming details – All you need to know

While FIFA refereeing chief Pierluigi Collina has strongly defended the independence of the match officials, the debate continues to dominate the tournament.

Top 5 nations to benefit the most from VAR interventions

Mexico: In team’s favor: 7.8 Argentina: In team’s favor: 6.7 Portugal: In team’s favor: 4.6 New Zealand: In team’s favor: 4.2 Saudi Arabia: In team’s favor: 3.6

Nations that have benefited the least from VAR