FIFA World Cup 2026 warm-up: Former champions Spain held by Iraq, Sweden play out draw with Greece

2010 World Cup campions Spain were held to a 1-1 draw by Iraq in a FIFA World Cup 2026 warm-up match while France beat Cote d’Ivoire.

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Members of Spain football team celebrate after scoring against Iraq in FIFA World Cup 2026 warm-up match on Thursday. (Source: X)

Former football champions Spain was held to a 1-1 draw by Iraq in a FIFA World Cup 2026 warm-up match in La Coruna, with the Asian side delivering a solid defensive display against a much-changed Spain team. Spain coach Luis de la Fuente gave debuts to Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal and Real Sociedad defender Jon Martin in his starting 11, despite the two being from the group of support players named to assist preparations for the 26-man World Cup squad.

A host of regulars were absent, including injured trio Nico Williams, Lamine Yamal and Victor Munoz, as well as Champions League finalists Martin Zubimendi, David Raya and Fabian Ruiz. Mikel Oyarzabal, Pedri and Marc Cucurella were also rested, reports Xinhua.

De la Fuente started Joan Garcia as his goalkeeper, which will further raise speculation over whether the Barcelona player or Athletic Club’s Unai Simon will start against Cabo Verde on June 15.

WATCH Iraq stun Spain with an equaliser HERE…

IRAQ STUNNED SPAIN WITH THIS BANGER AHEAD OF THE 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP. The Spanish national team is now coming to PUEBLA, MEXICO, to play their final friendly before the tournament kicks off! pic.twitter.com/ZGuBbty4vE — All Fútbol MX (@AllFutbolMX) June 4, 2026

Garcia was caught out of position when Merchas Doski scored Iraq’s equalizer in the 27th minute as his curling effort found the net with the goalkeeper seemingly expecting a cross. Until then Spain had been in control against opponents sitting in a low block and looking to break with direct balls. Ferran Torres opened the scoring in the 16th minute, running through to finish left-footed after Borja Iglesias dummied an Aymeric Laporte pass from the back, with Iraq’s defense slow to react. Torres later struck the bar before halftime, but despite 72 percent possession Spain struggled to break Iraq down.

The second half had little of note as De la Fuente introduced more debutants including Marc Pubill, who will travel to the World Cup, along with others such as Real Madrid forward Gonzalo Garcia, Real Sociedad’s Sergio Gomez, Valencia’s Javi Guerra and Mallorca goalkeeper Leo Roman, who is not on the World Cup roster.

Also Read | Portugal at the FIFA World Cup 2026: Preview, squad and schedule – All you need to know

Spain failed to create any clear chances against a solid Iraqi defense after the break, while Iraq showed themselves to be no pushovers despite being drawn into a very tough group with France, Senegal and Norway. Spain will travel to the United States on Friday and will play its final warm-up match against Peru in Puebla, Mexico on June 9 before starting their World Cup campaign against Cabo Verde on June 15. Iraq faces Norway two days later.

France beat Cote d’Ivoire

Elsewhere, France lost 2-1 to Cote d’Ivoire. Guela Doue got the better of his brother Desire as he scored a goal and set up another in Cote d’Ivoire’s upset victory over France in Nantes. After Rayan Cherki gave France the lead, Guela broke clear of the defence to equalise in style, FIFA reports.

With Desire among several several Paris Saint-Germain players on the bench, Guela then set up Amad Diallo with six minutes remaining as the Ivorians claimed a memorable scalp. After losing 3-1 to Scandinavian rivals Norway, Sweden stuttered again in their preparations as they were held to a draw by Greece at their send-off match in Stockholm.

Shortly after joining up with the squad after being rested following the UEFA Champions League final, Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres levelled things for Sweden with a deflected free-kick. Graham Potter’s men looked on course for victory when Taha Ali teed up Gustav Nilsson but Giorgos Masouras spoiled the party deep into injury time.