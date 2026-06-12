FIFA World Cup 2026: Watch What happened when USA and Paraguay last met, here’s a recap ahead of their group D encounter

Absolute chaos erupted when the 2026 FIFA World Cup co-hosts United States of America faced South American outfit Paraguay in a football match

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File photo of a Football stadium in USA. (Image credits: X)

Absolute chaos erupted when the 2026 FIFA World Cup co-hosts United States of America faced South American outfit Paraguay in a football match. Things are expected to remain spicy and intense when the two teams meet each other again in their Group D opener tomorrow in Los Angeles.

Facing off in November 2025 at Subaru Park, the Americans walked away with a tight 2-1 victory, but the match is best remembered for the explosive benches-clearing brawl that erupted in stoppage time.

The trouble started in the 91st minute when USMNT defender Alex Freeman and Paraguay’s Gustavo Gomez got into a heated wrestling match over the ball following a throw-in disagreement. Within seconds, the situation boiled over.

Players from both starting lineups and the benches rushed the field, pushing and shoving near the touchline.

The last time the USMNT met Paraguay this happened 🍿 pic.twitter.com/8OyQNkl5ma — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 11, 2026

The referee completely lost control as punches were thrown in the scuffle. Once the dust settled, the official handed out seven bookings, including a straight red card to Paraguay’s Omar Alderete from the bench and a yellow card to Júnior Alonso for dissent.

Before the late-game drama, the USMNT had control of the scoreboard. Gio Reyna opened the scoring early, netting in just the third minute off a pass from Max Arfsten. Paraguay quickly responded through Alex Arce, who equalized in the ninth minute thanks to an assist from Miguel Almiron to make it 1-1 at halftime.

The decisive blow came in the 70th minute when Folarin Balogun found the back of the net to secure the 2-1 win. With the two sides set to meet again tomorrow in Los Angeles for their World Cup Group D opener, it will be interesting to see if the same thing happens once again.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website.