FIFA World Cup 2026: Which teams have qualified for Round of 32 so far? Which teams have been eliminated? All you should know

After the conclusion of 2nd round group games, nations like Haiti, Jordan, Tunisia, Turkey, and Panama got eliminated from the tournament after suffering back-to-back defeats

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Daniel Munoz (1st L) of Colombia celebrates scoring with his teammates during the Group K match between Colombia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Guadalajara Stadium in Mexico on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)

The 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage is moving fast and 7 teams have already earned their spots in the next stage, which is the round of 32. Since the tournament has been expanded to 48 teams this year, the top two teams from all 12 groups along with the 8 best 3rd place teams will move on to the knockout rounds.

This will be the first time ever in the history of the FIFA World Cup that the round of 32 stage will be played in a knockout format. Previously, the quadrennial tournament used to begin from this juncture but it has all changed now.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Round of 32 qualification at stake as Canada host Switzerland in their Group B finale

Last edition’s finalists Argentina and France have already qualified for the knockouts whereas Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal took a major step forward yesterday towards the last 32 with a massive 5-0 win against Uzbekistan in their 2nd group game.

After winning their opening two matches, these teams secured their places with a game to spare.