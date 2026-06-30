FIFA World Cup 2026: Who will Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil face in Round of 16?

Following their hard-fought 2-1 victory over Japan in Houston, Brazil has successfully advanced to the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, joining Canada as only the 2nd team to do so thus far. The 5-time world champions will now shift their focus to their next knockout match, which is scheduled for Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Brazil won’t have to wait for much long as they will await the winner of Ivory Coast and Norway, from the other side of the Round of 32 bracket. The Ivorians and Norwegians will be battling it out on June 30 from 10:30PM (IST) onwards.
Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil advance to Round of 16 after electrifying 2-1 win triumph against valiant Japan side
Brazil’s ticket to the Round of 16 was earned through a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over a resilient Japan side. The underdogs shocked the South Americans in the 29th minute when Kaishu Sano intercepted a loose pass at midfield.
Sano drove confidently toward the box and unleashed a precise, low strike from just outside the area that beat goalkeeper Alisson Becker to give Japan a surprise lead. Brazil dominated possession but struggled to breach Japan’s organized defense before the break, while goalkeeper Zion Suzuki stood firm to deny early equalizers.
The game changed in the 2nd half when manager Carlo Ancelotti adjusted the team’s shape and brought on fresh attacking options. The pressure finally paid off in the 56th minute. Off a cross from defender Gabriel Magalhaes, veteran midfielder Casemiro timed his jump perfectly to power a towering header past Suzuki, leveling the score.
Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Full list of Round of 32 matches – Schedule, Venue, TV timing and more
Brazil continued to push forward in search of a regulation winner, hitting the post through Vinicius Junior as Japan defended desperately.
The breakthrough finally arrived in the 6th minute of stoppage time. Substitute Gabriel Martinelli found space deep in the penalty box and calmly slotted home a 96th-minute winner, avoiding extra time and sealing a spectacular comeback victory for the Selecao.
Despite such promise, Japan’s FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign ended on a heartbreaking note.
Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website. Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will also be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.
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