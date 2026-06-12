FIFA World Cup 2026: Why Haiti are forced to change their kit design days before their opener? Here’s why

FIFA’s strict equipment regulations prohibit any political, religious or personal slogans, images, or messages on official matchday kits. Here's the full report

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Just days before their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Scotland, Haiti were forced into a last-minute kit alteration following a ruling by the apex governing body which found the illustration on their jersey “a bit too political.

The Caribbean nation, which is making its first appearance at the World Cup in 52 years, had featured a detailed illustration of the 1803 Battle of Vertieres on their official match shirts. The artwork, which honors the historic battle that secured Haiti’s independence alongside the national flag, was displayed on the jerseys during both of the team’s pre-tournament friendly matches.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: From Brazil Vs Morocco to France Vs Norway, here are the 5 matches you can’t miss in the group stages

However, FIFA’s strict equipment regulations prohibit any political, religious or personal slogans, images, or messages on official matchday kits and since the governing body determined that the historic battlefield representation could be interpreted as a political statement, they requested immediate modifications to the shirt design.

Colombian kit manufacturer Saeta released a statement clarifying the intent behind the original design, explaining that the jersey was created to pay a tribute to the men and women who contribute to Haiti’s future. The company also clarified that it was not intended to be political.

“FIFA determined that certain visual elements could be interpreted differently under its equipment regulations and ultimately requested modifications to the design. While this interpretation differed from our intention, Saeta respected the process and implemented the final requirements communicated by FIFA,” the official statement read.

The design change comes at a crucial moment for Haiti as they prepare to open their Group C campaign against Scotland at the Boston Stadium in Foxborough.

Following the opener, Haiti will take on some incredibly tough opponents. They will go head-to-head with 5-time champions Brazil and conclude their group stages with a clash against Morocco. Haiti’s only previous World Cup appearance came back in 1974, where they lost all three group games and conceded 14 goals.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website.