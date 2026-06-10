FIFA World Cup 2026: Why this edition could be the biggest ever in history?

North America is about to host a massive show that will change the face of sports entertainment forever but why will it be the biggest World Cup edition yet? Let's find out

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A child rides a bicycle past colorful installations celebrating the Argentina and Portugal national football teams as World Cup fever sweeps ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Kochi, Kerala, on Tuesday, June 09, 2026.(Photo: IANS)

When the FIFA World Cup 2026 begins, a lot of records are expected to be rewritten. Whether in terms of viewership or ticket sales or the number of teams participating, the upcoming edition will be something that fans have never seen before.

Football is expanding its borders and breaking all financial barriers as we prepare for a month of absolute chaos. From high ticket prices to major drama on the field, this tournament will surely break everything. North America is about to host a massive show that will change the face of sports entertainment forever but why will it be the biggest World Cup edition yet? Let’s find out.

1. Ticket Prices at all-time high: Getting a seat at a match has never been harder on the wallet. Because ticket prices change based on high demand, standard tickets are double or triple what they cost at the last World Cup.

Average group stage seats are selling for around 550 USD on resale websites, but the best seats quickly go over 1,000 USD. For massive games, like the USA opening match or the final, prices are reaching crazy levels, making a live match a true luxury.

2. 48 teams playing across 3 nations: The tournament is completely changing how it operates. For the first time, the tournament is expanding from 32 teams to a massive 48-team lineup, which means a record-breaking 104 matches will be played.

With three host nations, the USA, Mexico, and Canada, the scale is huge. Fans and teams will have to travel across different time zones and massive distances, from Vancouver all the way down to Mexico City.

3. Messi and Cristiano’s last World Cup: An incredible era of football history is coming to an end. Soccer legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are expected to play in their final World Cup. With Messi trying to defend Argentina’s trophy and Ronaldo chasing the one big title he has never won, the drama will be unmatched. Fans worldwide will tune in to watch the final chapter of a rivalry that has dominated the sport for twenty years.

4. Kylian Mbappe Vs Erling Haaland: As the older legends prepare to step away, the tournament will showcase football’s newest superstars. Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are ready to take over the spotlight.

This battle represents the peak of modern football. Their race to see who can score the most goals and lead their country to victory will be the main on-field story of the tournament.

5. Social media coverage and viewership over the roof: The digital footprint of this tournament will completely crush all previous records. Total viewership across TV, streaming apps, and social media is expected to pass six billion people. Experts predict the final match alone could take up a massive chunk of global internet traffic, thanks to the platforms like Instagram, X and YouTube.

6. Hotel prices at an all-time high: With millions of fans traveling from all over the world, finding a place to stay has become incredibly expensive. Hotel rates in the 16 host cities have gone through the roof. Basic rooms near the stadiums are charging over 1,000 USD a night for the opening matches. This massive price jump has left regular fans scrambling to find a place to sleep, proving just how expensive this tournament has become.