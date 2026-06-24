FIFA World Cup 2026: Zee5 adds Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri to expert panel

Zee5 is expanding its 2026 FIFA World Cup coverage in India by adding football icon Sunil Chhetri to its expert commentary panel. As the tournament moves toward the knockout rounds, Chhetri will feature as a pre-show analyst to break down matches, tactics, and key storylines for Indian viewers.
Chhetri is widely considered the face of Indian football. Over a career lasting more than twenty years, he became the country’s most-capped men’s player and its all-time leading goal scorer.
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With 95 international goals, he stands as one of the highest-scoring players in the history of international football. His long career and leadership have played a major role in growing the popularity of the sport across India.
On Zee5, Chhetri will provide tactical analysis and share his perspective as a long-time professional player.
He joins an established broadcast panel that already includes former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia, current national team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, and former national team head coach Igor Stimac. Together, the group aims to give fans a mix of local and global viewpoints on the tournament.
Speaking about his new role, Chhetri expressed his excitement about joining the panel for the tournament.
He noted that the World Cup is the stage where football’s greatest stories happen, featuring both established legends building their legacies and new stars making a name for themselves. Having spent his life playing and studying football, Chhetri said he looks forward to breaking down the tactical battles and standout performances for the fans.
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“The FIFA World Cup is where football’s greatest stories unfold, and I’m excited to join Zee 5’s expert panel for this incredible tournament. Every World Cup creates moments that stay with fans forever, from legendary players continuing to build their legacy to emerging stars and nations striving to make history on the biggest stage. As someone who has spent my life playing and studying the game, I look forward to sharing my insights with fans, discussing the tactical battles, standout performers and unforgettable moments that make this tournament so special,” Sunil Chhetri said.
Zee5’s coverage includes live match streaming, match highlights, pre-match shows, and post-match reactions.
By bringing in prominent names from Indian football, the platform wants to make the matches more engaging for both long-time fans and people watching the tournament for the first time. With the group stage finishing up and teams fighting for spots in the Round of 32, Chhetri and the rest of the panel will be on hand to analyze the most important phase of the tournament.
Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website. Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will also be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.
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