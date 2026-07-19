FIFA World Cup 2026: ZEEL CEO Punit Goenka applauds ‘Beautiful Journey’ with FIFA, vows to grow Indian Football ecosystem

Punit Goenka extended his personal thanks to FIFA President Gianni Infantino and the global football body for their continued trust and support

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Punit Goenka (L) during a promotional event of ZEE. FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony (R) picture. (Credits: X)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited Chief Executive Officer Punit Goenka has reflected on the remarkable FIFA World Cup 2026 across the North Americas with the finale set to take place later tonight from 12:30AM (IST) between European champions Spain and reigning World and South American champions Argentina at the New York Stadium.

Ahead of the highly anticipated finale, which will feature the likes of Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal and Rodri among others, ZEEL CEO Punit Goenka expressed deep gratitude for FIFA’s collaboration in making the event a landmark moment for football fans across India, sharing a heartfelt message on the tournament’s massive success and the company’s long-term media partnership.

In his official statement, Goenka noted that the collaboration has been an exceptional journey. He stated, “Together, we have embarked on a shared mission to take football to every corner of India, inspiring billions of fans and creating new opportunities for the sport to flourish,”

He emphasized that this strategic milestone strongly aligns with Zee’s vision to elevate the sport domestically, adding “Our strategic partnership marks a defining milestone in our commitment to elevate and strengthen the football ecosystem in India. Together, as one team, we have taken a significant step towards making football an integral part of India’s sporting culture,”

Goenka extended his personal thanks to FIFA President Gianni Infantino and the global football body for their continued trust and support. Looking beyond the 2026 edition, he reaffirmed Zee’s long-term dedication to broadcasting world-class football, stating, “We have only begun this remarkable journey together, and we are excited about the many milestones that lie ahead.”

He also credited viewers, subscribers, advertisers, and the internal team at Zee for turning this broadcast vision into a reality. He concluded with a hopeful look at the future of Indian football.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: ZEEL takes massive step to protect its exclusive content and enhance viewing experience

“We remain committed to inspiring the next generation of football lovers, and one day, celebrating the moment when India proudly takes its place on the FIFA World Cup stage,”

“On behalf of the entire ‘Z’ family, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Gianni Infantino, President, FIFA, and to the entire FIFA family for their trust, collaboration and unwavering support,” Punit Goenka concluded.

Other than the 2026 FIFA World Cup, ZEEL also has the broadcasting rights of over 20 global youth and senior competitions. The company is also home to German top-flight Bundesliga, starting from the upcoming 2026-27 season.