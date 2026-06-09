FIFA World Cup 2026: ZEEL takes massive step to protect its exclusive content and enhance viewing experience

Other than protecting the prized content, ZEEL has also taken a massive step to enhance fan experience throughout the World Cup. The company has enhanced its technological capabilities and innovations to deliver uninterrupted viewing experience across platforms in Zee5 and Unite8 sports

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The FIFA World Cup trophy on display after its unveiling during its trophy tour with Coca-Cola India leadership at the Taj Mansingh hotel, in New Delhi on Saturday, January 10, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

We are just 3 sleeps away from witnessing the biggest FIFA World Cup edition, featuring 48 teams for the very first time ever. This will also be the first edition which will be hosted across the United States of America, Mexico and Canada with a total of 104 matches, including the group stages and knockouts.

Ahead of such a massive event, which could break all previous sporting records, India’s official broadcasters of the FIFA World Cup 2026 – Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited – has taken a massive step to protect the privacy exclusive content that will be on display from June 12 onwards.

ZEEL obtains injunction from Delhi High Court and makes technological advancements

ZEEL has obtained an official injunction from the Delhi High Court to protect their exclusive FIFA World Cup 2026 content from online privacy and unlawful real-time streaming by asking Internet Service Providers and regulators to block illegal and proxy websites from broadcasting the showpiece event.

Fans across India can witness the FIFA World Cup 2026 edition exclusively on the Zee5 app and website ‘digitally’ and Unite8 sports network channels on Television screens. The tournament will be placed behind a subscription wall, meaning that viewers will have to pay a certain amount to access all the matches.

Other than protecting the prized content, ZEEL has also taken a massive step to enhance fan experience throughout the World Cup. The company has enhanced its technological capabilities and innovations to deliver uninterrupted viewing experience across platforms in Zee5 and Unite8 sports.

Since this could be the World Cup where all viewership records are expected to be rewritten, ZEEL has upgraded their platforms through multiple layers of security and fallback mechanisms so that millions of fans can watch the action unfold without compromising the video quality.

Also Read: Meet Omar Abdulkadir Artan, top referee from THIS nation who has been denied entry into United States for FIFA World Cup 2026

A ZEEL spokesperson confirmed this development, stating that these measures will help in building a future-ready system that will prioritize ‘stability and speed’ for an excellent viewing experience. Recognizing the importance and magnitude of this 48-team tournament, the company has made every possible engineering and operational advancements.

“Z has implemented all the imperative measures to build a future-ready system that prioritizes stability and speed to deliver a superior viewer experience to millions of fans. A global sporting event having the scale of FIFA World Cup 2026 requires advanced engineering and deep operational discipline.

“Our readiness reflects focused execution across technology, infrastructure and operations to ensure uninterrupted service even at peak concurrency. Our integrated approach across linear and digital, enables us to set new benchmarks in live sports streaming while ensuring that viewers enjoy a seamless World Cup experience,” a ZEEL spokesperson said.

Who will play the opening FIFA World Cup 2026 match?

Co-hosts Mexico will go head-to-head with South Africa in the 2026 FIFA World Cup opener at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Indian fans can witness this summer’s biggest sporting spectacle on Zee5 and Unite8 Sports on Thursday night.