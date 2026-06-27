FIFA World Cup: 7 quickest hat-tricks after Ousmane Dembele’s triple against Norway

As we enter the exciting round of 32 stage, let's have a look at the fastest hattrick scorers in the history of FIFA World Cup

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Ousmane Dembele (R) of France celebrates a goal during the group I match between Norway and France at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Boston Stadium in Boston, the United States, June 26, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)

Who doesn’t love to score or see a hattrick? Frenchman and the Ousmane Dembele recently entered the record books at the 2026 FIFA World Cup by scoring a rapid hat-trick against Norway in the group stage. The French winger scored three times in a span of just 25 minutes, securing France’s victory and placing himself among the fastest hat-trick scorers in tournament history.

As we enter the exciting round of 32 stage, let’s have a look at the fastest hattrick scorers in the history of FIFA World Cup.