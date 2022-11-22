FIFA World Cup: Al Shahrani Down After NASTY Collison With Argentina Goalkeeper; Saudi Arabia Star Taken Out in Stretcher | WATCH VIDEO
Saudi Arabia's Al Shahrani Down After A Collison With Goalkeepeer Taken Out On Strecher
FIFA World Cup: Yasser Alshahrani has been down after a knee collision with goalkeeper Mohammed Alowais during the FIFA World Cup 2022 match against Argentina. Al Shahrani has gone out off the ground on a stretcher after the collision.
