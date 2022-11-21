Cristiano Ronaldo on GOAT Debate With Lionel Messi

FIFA World Cup 2022: Ronaldo wants to 'checkmate' Messi in Qatar. The draw is such that if Portugal and Argentina do well, the two sides may meet in the final on December 18.

'Victory is a State of Mind. @Cristiano and #LionelMessi captured by @annieleibovitz for @LouisVuitton. In addition to a long tradition of crafting trunks for the world’s most coveted sporting trophies, the Maison celebrates two of the most talented football players today', the fashion company wrote. (Image: Twitter/Louis Vuitton)

Qatar: Not long back, a photo featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi broke the internet. In that picture, Ronaldo and Messi were photographed playing the game of chess. Without a doubt, Ronaldo and Messi are the two biggest stars in football, and with the FIFA World Cup taking place in Qatar, there is a massive buzz around the two players. Days after the ad shoot for Luis Vuitton, Ronaldo has spoken about the GOAT debate.

“It was a campaign that I’ve been doing, which I’ve wanted for many years,” Ronaldo said of the ad. “I’ve fulfilled the dream of being able to do it; everyone knows the greatness of the brand.

“It will be my fifth World Cup. I’m focused and extremely optimistic that things will go well.

“Checkmate we do in life, it’s not just in chess. And I do it often.

“I don’t know how to be direct about it, but I’d like to be the one to do the checkmate against him [Messi]. It would be beautiful to happen; it already happened in a chess game and in football it would be even more [beautiful].”

Argentina plays its FIFA opener against Saudi Arabia on November 22 at the Lusail stadium. It is one match that would have a lot of eyeballs on it and the reason is Messi.