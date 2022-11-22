FIFA World Cup: Iranian Team Stays Silent As Anthem Plays Before Match With England
In an apparent show of solidarity with anti-government protesters amid discontent over their reluctance to speak out, Iran's national soccer team chose not to sing their country's anthem before their World Cup match on Monday.
Doha: In an apparent show of solidarity with anti-government protesters amid discontent over their reluctance to speak out, Iran’s national soccer team chose not to sing their country’s anthem before their World Cup match on Monday as the players were solemn and silent while the anthem was played before the match with England at the Khalifa International Stadium, where thousands of Iranian fans in the stands shouted as the music rang out.
Also Read:
- LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Score: Saudi Arabia Inflict Biggest Upset Of World Cup, Messi's Argentina Beaten 2-1
- Qatar: 5 Facts You Should Know About The Host of FIFA World Cup 2022 | Watch Video
- Will Go Beyond Air Strikes, Launch Ground Operation In Northern Iraq, Syria, Warns Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Ahead of the game in Qatar, captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh said the team would decide together whether or not to refuse to sing the anthem in a show of solidarity for demonstrations that have rocked the regime in Iran.
Iran has been rocked by fierce protests following the alleged murder of a 22-year-old Iranian woman named Mahsa Amini on 16 September 2022 allegedly at the hands of The Guidance Patrol, the religious morality police of Iran’s government, for not wearing the hijab in accordance with government standards.
Amini’s death has triggered a series of protests across the country.
Iran lost to England 6-2 in Monday’s Group B opener.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.