FIFA World Cup: Iranian Team Stays Silent As Anthem Plays Before Match With England

In an apparent show of solidarity with anti-government protesters amid discontent over their reluctance to speak out, Iran's national soccer team chose not to sing their country's anthem before their World Cup match on Monday.

Iran players listen to the national anthem ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022. (FADEL SENNA / AFP)

Doha: In an apparent show of solidarity with anti-government protesters amid discontent over their reluctance to speak out, Iran’s national soccer team chose not to sing their country’s anthem before their World Cup match on Monday as the players were solemn and silent while the anthem was played before the match with England at the Khalifa International Stadium, where thousands of Iranian fans in the stands shouted as the music rang out.

Ahead of the game in Qatar, captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh said the team would decide together whether or not to refuse to sing the anthem in a show of solidarity for demonstrations that have rocked the regime in Iran.

Iran has been rocked by fierce protests following the alleged murder of a 22-year-old Iranian woman named Mahsa Amini on 16 September 2022 allegedly at the hands of The Guidance Patrol, the religious morality police of Iran’s government, for not wearing the hijab in accordance with government standards.

Amini’s death has triggered a series of protests across the country.

Iran lost to England 6-2 in Monday’s Group B opener.