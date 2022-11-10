FIFA World Cup 2022: Hansi Flick Names Germany Squad; Marco Reus Out, Mario Gotze In

Alongside Reus, there were several high-profile absences in the squad, including Reus’ Dortmund teammate Mats Hummels and Inter Milan wing-back Robin Gosens.

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus has been omitted by head coach Hansi Flick from Germany's squad for the World Cup, while 2014 World Cup hero Mario Gotze makes a shock return after a five-year absence.

New Delhi: 4-time World Champions Germany have announced their 25-man squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 on Thursday.

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus has been omitted by head coach Hansi Flick from Germany’s squad for the World Cup, while 2014 World Cup hero Mario Gotze makes a shock return after a five-year absence.

Flick also selected uncapped duo, Werder Bremen striker Niklas Fuellkrug and 17-year-old Dortmund forward Youssouffa Moukoko.

Former Chelsea striker Timo Werner was ruled out in early November due to a leg injury.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has overcome recent shoulder issues to be named as captain, while his veteran Bayern Munich teammate Thomas Mueller has been included despite a back issue which has restricted his appearances since late September.

Flick confirmed Reus would miss the tournament due to an ankle problem he suffered in September.

Reus, 33, missed the 2014 World Cup due to a foot injury picked up in the last friendly before leaving for South America, while he was also cut for the 2016 Euros due to fitness issues.

Reus played his only World Cup in Russia in 2018, scoring one of Germany’s two goals in the tournament as they were eliminated in the group stage.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (captain) (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona/ESP), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Defence: Armel Bella Kotchap (Southampton/ENG), Matthias Ginter (Freiburg), Christian Guenter (Freiburg), Thilo Kehrer (West Ham United/ENG), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), David Raum (RB Leipzig/), Antonio Ruediger (Real Madrid/ESP), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Niklas Süle (Borussia Dortmund)

Midfield and forwards: Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund), Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Niclas Fuellkrug (Werder Bremen), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Mario Gotze (Eintracht Frankfurt), Ilkay Guendogan (Manchester City/ENG), Kai Havertz (Chelsea/ENG), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund), Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich)

(With Inputs From AFP)