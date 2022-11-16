FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Live Streaming, Schedule, Timings, Venue: All You Need To Know
FIFA 2022 Live Streaming, Schedule, Timings, Venue: All You Need To Know.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule: The FIFA World Cup is about to start and Qatar will host the first-ever winter Football World Cup in the history of the game. 32 teams already qualified for the tournament. FIFA World Cup will kickstart on November 20 and in the first match host, Qatar will lock horns against Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium in Group A clash the last game will be played on December 18 at Lusail Stadium at 8.30 PM IST.
Who can help Indian football fans in Qatar during FIFA World Cup 2022?
Indian fans heading to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be able to reach out to a dedicated Indian Embassy helpline in case of any emergency or to seek the required help.
The following number are listed for calling or to send WhatsApp messages: +974 3993 1874, +974 3993 6759, +974 3993 4308.
The fans can also call +974 5564 7502 or +974 5566 7569 or reach out to the help desk at the International Consular Services Centre ayt +974 4012 4809, or communicate with the Indian Embassy via the official email — indemb.fifahelpline@gmail.com.
The Embassy of India in Qatar is located at Villa No. 86 & 90, Al Eithra Street, Zone 63 Onaiza, Doha.
Here is the schedule, timings, and Venue of the FIFA World Cup 2022:
|Match
|Date
|Fixtures
|Time
|Venue
|1
|November 20
|Qatar vs Ecuador
|9.30 PM
|Al Bayt Stadium
|2
|November 21
|England vs Iran
|6:30 PM
|Khalifa International Stadium
|3
|November 21
|Senegal vs Netherlands
|9:30 PM
|Al Thumama Stadium
|4
|November 22
|USA vs Wales
|12:30 AM
|Al Rayyan Stadium
|5
|November 22
|Argentina vs Saudi Arabia
|3:30 PM
|Lusail Stadium
|6
|November 22
|Denmark vs Tunisia
|6:30 PM
|Education City Stadium
|7
|November 22
|Mexico vs Poland
|9:30 PM
|Stadium 974
|8
|November 23
|France vs Australia
|12:30 AM
|Al Janoub Stadium
|9
|November 23
|Morocco vs Croatia
|3:30 PM
|Al Bayt Stadium
|10
|November 23
|Germany vs Japan
|6:30 PM
|Khalifa International Stadium
|11
|November 23
|Spain vs Costa Rica
|9.30 PM
|Al Thumama Stadium
|12
|November 24
|Belgium vs Canada
|12:30 AM
|Al Rayyan Stadium
|13
|November 24
|Switzerland vs Cameroon
|3:30 PM
|Al Janoub Stadium
|14
|November 24
|Uruguay vs South Korea
|6.30 PM
|Education City Stadium
|15
|November 24
|Portugal vs Ghana
|9:30 PM
|Stadium 974
|16
|November 25
|Brazil vs Serbia
|12:30 AM
|Lusail Stadium
|17
|November 25
|Wales vs Iran
|3:30 PM
|Al Rayyan Stadium
|18
|November 25
|Qatar vs Senegal
|6:30 PM
|Al Thumama Stadium
|19
|November 25
|Netherlands vs Ecuador
|9:30 PM
|Khalifa International Stadium
|20
|November 26
|England vs USA
|12:30 AM
|Al Bayt Stadium
|21
|November 26
|Tunisia vs Australia
|3:30 PM
|Al Janoub Stadium
|22
|November 26
|Poland vs Saudi Arabia
|6.30 PM
|Education City Stadium
|23
|November 26
|France vs Denmark
|9:30 PM
|Stadium 974
|24
|November 27
|Argentina vs Mexico
|12:30 AM
|Lusail Stadium
|25
|November 27
|Japan vs Costa Rica
|3:30 PM
|Al Rayyan Stadium
|26
|November 27
|Belgium vs Morocco
|6:30 PM
|Al Thumama Stadium
|27
|November 27
|Croatia vs Canada
|9:30 PM
|Khalifa International Stadium
|28
|November 28
|Spain vs Germany
|12:30 AM
|Al Bayt Stadium
|29
|November 28
|Cameroon vs Serbia
|3.30 pm
|Al Janoub Stadium
|30
|November 28
|South Korea vs Ghana
|6:30 PM
|Education City Stadium
|31
|November 28
|Brazil vs Switzerland
|6:30 PM
|Stadium 974
|32
|November 29
|Portugal vs Uruguay
|12:30 AM
|Lusail Stadium
|33
|November 29
|Ecuador vs Senegal
|8:30 PM
|Khalifa International Stadium
|34
|November 29
|Netherlands vs Qatar
|8.30 PM
|Al Bayt Stadium
|35
|November 30
|Iran vs USA
|12:30 AM
|Al Thumama Stadium
|36
|November 30
|Wales vs England
|12:30 AM
|Al Rayyan Stadium
|37
|November 30
|Australia vs Denmark
|8:30 PM
|Al Janoub Stadium
|38
|November 30
|Tunisia vs France
|8:30 PM
|Education City Stadium
|39
|December 1
|Poland vs Argentina
|12:30 AM
|Stadium 974
|40
|December 1
|Saudi Arabia vs Mexico
|12:30 AM
|Lusail Stadium
|41
|December 1
|Canada vs Morocco
|8:30 PM
|Al Thumama Stadium
|42
|December 1
|Croatia vs Belgium
|8:30 PM
|Al Rayyan Stadium
|43
|December 2
|Costa Rica vs Germany
|12:30 AM
|Al Bayt Stadium
|44
|December 2
|Japan vs Spain
|12:30 AM
|Khalifa International Stadium
|45
|December 2
|Ghana vs Uruguay
|8.30 PM
|Al Janoub Stadium
|46
|December 2
|South Korea vs Portugal
|8.30 PM
|Education City Stadium
|47
|December 3
|Cameroon vs Brazil
|12:30 AM
|Lusail Stadium
|48
|December 3
|Serbia vs Switzerland
|12:30 AM
|Stadium 974
|Round of 16
|49
|December 3
|1A vs 2B
|8.30 PM
|Khalifa International Stadium
|50
|December 4
|1C vs 2D
|12:30 AM
|Al Rayyan Stadium
|51
|December 4
|1D vs 2C
|8:30 PM
|Al Thumama Stadium
|52
|December 5
|1B vs 2A
|12:30 AM
|Al Bayt Stadium
|53
|December 5
|1E vs 2F
|8:30 PM
|Al Janoub Stadium
|54
|December 6
|1G vs 2H
|12:30 AM
|Stadium 974
|55
|December 6
|1F vs 2E
|8:30 PM
|Education City Stadium
|56
|December 7
|1H vs 2G
|12:30 AM
|Lusail Stadium
|Quarterfinal
|57
|December 9
|Winner of Match 53 vs Winner of Match 54
|8:30 PM
|Education City Stadium
|58
|December 10
|Winner of Match 49 vs Winner of Match 50
|12:30 AM
|Lusail Stadium
|59
|December 10
|Winner of Match 55 vs Winner of Match 56
|8:30 PM
|Al Thumama Stadium
|60
|December 11
|Winner of Match 52 vs Winner of Match 51
|12:30 AM
|Al Bayt Stadium
|Semifinal
|61
|December 14
|Winner of Match 57 vs Winner of Match 58
|12:30 AM
|Al Bayt Stadium
|62
|December 15
|Winner of Match 59 vs Winner of Match 60
|12:30 AM
|Lusail Stadium
|Third place match
|63
|December 17
|Loser of Match 61 vs Loser of Match 62
|8:30 PM
|Khalifa International Stadium
|Final
|64
|December 18
|Winner of Match 61 vs Winner of Match 62
|8:30 PM
|Lusail Stadium
(Disclaimer: All match dates, teams and timings are tentative and subject to change.)
