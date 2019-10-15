Minutes before the stipulated 90-minute time, Adil Ahmed Khan emerged as the saviour for Indian Football team as he scored an outstanding goal against Bangladesh in 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier on Tuesday. Playing in front of a packed capacity crowd at the Saltlake Stadium in Kolkata, the Indian team gave their all in a hard-fought encounter versus an inspired Bangladesh side. Adil’s brilliant equaliser in the dying stages of the match helped the hosts to save the grace from what could be a hurtful defeat.

Led by the ever-so enigmatic Sunil Chhetri, India played good football but failed to convert those half-chances into goals as Bangladesh played strong on the defence. Ranked 104 in the world, India were the strong favourites to beat neighbours Bangladesh who are 83 rungs below them. Courtesy this draw, India are at the fourth spot in Group E with 2 points against their name.

At the end of the first half, India were behind after they conceded a goal near the end. Bangladesh’s Saad Uddin giving the tourists an all-important lead in their Group E encounter versus Blue Tigers.

Before the match, India appeared as the more confident after producing some strong performances in the tournament. The clash apart from being a World Cup Qualifier will also serve as the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifier.



The home team goes into the tie on the back of a remarkable draw against Qatar, easily their best result of the century. Skipper Sunil had recovered and was back with the squad, while defensive mainstay Sandesh Jhingan has been ruled out, for close to six months, after suffering an ACL injury.