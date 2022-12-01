FIFA World Cup: ‘The Disgrace of Gijon.’- When Money Was Thrown Inside Stadium in Spain

The group stage fixtures of the FIFA World Cup 2022 are in their final stage, and the last two games of the group stage are being played simultaneously at the same time, but have you wondered why?

To find out, we must go back to 1982, when Algeria made their World Cup debut. They were in Group 2 alongside West Germany, Austria, and Chile. The Algerians defeated West Germany and Chile but lost to Austria in their group stage clashes. If the West German side wins the last group game against Austria match by a margin of a single or more, that will send Austria and West Germany, not Algeria, to the qualifying round.

The game began, and West Germany smacked a goal in the first half, but neither team made any efforts to score goals in the second half.



Algerian fans speculated that both teams had made an agreement not to score against each other in order to qualify. The spectators, on seeing it, went furious. The Algerian fans waved banknotes at the players, shouting that the match had already been fixed. The result of the match was a comfortable win for West Germany over Austria with a score-line of 1-0, a score that made both of them qualify for the next round and sent Algeria home.



Seeing a rise in such kind of incidents, FIFA came to the decision that the last two group games of every group would be played simultaneously. That match, which took place in Spain’s EL Molinon stadium, is known as “The Disgrace of Gijon.”

(Written by: Aviral Shukla)