USA vs Wales, FIFA WC 2022: Gareth Bale’s Late Goal Ensures Wales Escape With Draw

USA vs Wales Score, FIFA World Cup 2022 Updates: Follow minute-by-minute action. Check out live updates and LIVE streaming details here.

Updated: November 22, 2022 8:51 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

LIVE | USA vs Wales Score, FIFA World Cup 2022

USA vs Wales Score, FIFA World Cup 2022 Updates

Doha: Wales and the United States return to the World Cup on Tuesday when they face off in their opening Group B game and both will be keen to re-write the history in an early but decisive game. The Americans are rebuilding for that tournament, although coach Gregg Berhalter surprised supporters by leaving young forward, Ricardo Pepi out of his squad. Nevertheless, he has promised his side will stick to the aggressive, high-pressing football that has characterized their football over the last couple of years.

Check out match updates here:

Live Updates

  • 2:34 AM IST

    LIVE | USA vs Wales Score: That’s it from the game as USA, Wales settle for a 1-1 draw.

  • 2:16 AM IST

    LIVE | USA vs Wales Score: Yes they can as a composed Gareth Bale brings Wales on par with USA. It’s 1-1 with just about 8 minutes to go.

  • 2:12 AM IST

    LIVE | USA vs Wales Score: Penalty for Wales, can they score an equalizer?

  • 2:08 AM IST

  • 1:58 AM IST

    LIVE | USA vs Wales Score: So close yet so far for Wales. They got a free kick that almost turned into the goal through a header by Davies, but the USA keeper was alert and made a brilliant save. USA -1, Wales-0

  • 1:48 AM IST

  • 1:41 AM IST

    LIVE | USA vs Wales Score: Corner for Wales but they fail to turn it into a goal. USA-1 Wales – 0

  • 1:35 AM IST

    LIVE | USA vs Wales Score: Moore replaces James for Wales as second half gets underway.

  • 1:22 AM IST

    LIVE | USA vs Wales Score: It’s HALF TIME and USA will be pleased with their performance. They go into the half time with a 1-0 lead.

  • 1:18 AM IST

    LIVE | USA vs Wales Score: Corner for Wales minutes before half time but they make a mess of it. Chance goes begging. USA-1 Wales – 0

Published Date: November 22, 2022 8:50 AM IST

Updated Date: November 22, 2022 8:51 AM IST