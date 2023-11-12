‘Fifth Is Where We Deserve To Finish’: Pakistan Team Director Mickey Arthur On World Cup Exit

Home

Babar has been heavily criticised for some of his captaincy decisions by former Pakistan players, but Mickey backed Barbar, stating that making mistakes is not a crime.

New Delhi: Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur feels that the team didn’t perform well and deserved to finish in the fifth spot after Babar & Co. are officially out of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. Pakistan cricket team was seen struggling after their opener match as they have lost their six matches of the tournament.

Arthur admits that the reason for the team’s loss was inconsistency and that doesn’t breed success and they deserve to finish like that considering the cricket they have played in the tournament.

“Inconsistency, unfortunately, doesn’t breed success. But that is no excuse at all. The fact is, we haven’t played well enough. We finished fifth, and fifth is where we deserve to finish with the cricket that we’ve played over the last six weeks.”

Arthur also backed captain Babar Azam he reckoned that needs time and is learning with each passing game On Friday, Geo News source reported that Babar Azam is likely to step down from the captaincy after the conclusion of the World Cup. Babar has been heavily criticised for some of his captaincy decisions by former Pakistan players, but Mickey backed Barbar, stating that making mistakes is not a crime.

“We were a real tight-knit unit. I get behind Babar. Babar is very, very close to me. He’s a young guy that needs to be taken on the journey with. He needs to be shown the ropes. He’s still learning all the time. We know he’s a very, very fine batsman. He learns every day with his captaincy. He’s growing, and we have to allow him the time to go. And in order to do that, you make mistakes. Everybody, it’s not a crime to make mistakes as long as you learn from those mistakes, and as a group, we’ve made a lot of mistakes this World Cup but if this group grows and learns from it, we’ve got the core of a very, very good side,” Mickey said in the post-match press conference.

