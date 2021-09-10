Manchester: The start of the fifth and final Test between India and England is set to be pushed back to a later date and will not start as scheduled, according to a report by ESPNCricinfo. The final decision is yet to be taken as both the boards are still discussing the outcome of the Test but it is learnt that in all likelihood it will be pushed back to a later date.Also Read - India Coaches, Players Irresponsible to Attend Book Launch: English Media Slam India Team Management, BCCI Unhappy

The report also understands that more than one Indian player have expressed their concern over taking the field and as per the latest development, even their families are against any of them playing the fifth and final Test match at Manchester.

Yesterday, the India cricket team's junior physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive for COVID-19 that led to the visitors cancelling the practice session on Thursday morning. "We don't know if the match will happen at the moment. Hopefully, we can get some game," said BCCI President Sourav Ganguly at the book launch of 'Mission Domination' in Kolkata on Thurday evening.

It is to be noted that with Parmar testing positive for Covid, India are left without a physio as the main physio Nitin Patel is already in isolation after head coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharat Arun contracted the virus during the Oval Test.

The fresh RT-PCR tests were conducted around 5:30 pm UK time which is 10 pm IST yesterday, with all the Indian players returning negative results.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah was of the view that the Indian team should play the Manchester Test after all the test results of the players came back negative, according to a Times of India report yesterday.

This comes after the England and Wales Cricket Board had also given a green signal to the match late in the evening yesterday.