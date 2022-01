Dream11 Team Prediction

TOSS: The Baroda T20 Challenge toss between Fighter vs Challenger will take place at 12:30 PM IST.

Time: 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Alembic Ground, Vadodara

FIG vs CHA My Dream11 Team

Aayush Rai, Abhijit Kumar, Dhruv N Patel (vc), Rajveer Jadhav, Bhavishya Patel, Prince Prajapati (c), Jainil Bhatt, Harsh Ghalimatte, Saurav Chaudhari, Pratik Ghodadara, Yashwardhan Singh

Probable Playing XIs

Fighter

M Tufel Jilani (c & wk), Harsh Ghalimatte, Bhavishya Patel, Atharva Joshi, Raj Limbani, Kartik Bharwad, Prince Prajapati, Priyanshu Bhoite, Rushabh Jain, Krutarth Mewada, Aayush Shirke

Challenger

Pratik Salunke, Pratik Ghodadra, Abhijit Kumar, Dhruv N Patel, Yatharth Gunchala, Rajveer Jadhav, Jainil Bhatt, Aayush Rai (wk), Jaypal Chad, Yashwardhan Singh (c), Riyaz Diwan

