FIG vs CK Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Cartaxo

Fighters CC vs Coimbra Knights Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cartaxo- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's FIG vs CK at Cartaxo Cricket Ground: In the Match 8 of ECS T10 Cartaxo tournament, Fighters CC will take on Coimbra Knights at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground on Tuesday. The ECS T10 Cartaxo FIG vs CK match will start at 8 PM IST – September 7. Fighters CC side are making their debut appearance in the tournament this year. This will be the Fighters CC's second match of the tournament, as they will lock horns against the Wild Panthers side before taking on the Coimbra Knights outfit. On the other hand, Coimbra Knights also will be playing their second match of the tournament against the Fighters CC outfit Here is the ECS T10 Cartaxo Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and FIG vs CK Dream11 Team Prediction, FIG vs CK Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, Fighters CC Dream11 Team Player List, Coimbra Knights Dream11 Team Player List, FIG vs CK Probable XIs ECS T10 Cartaxo, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Fighters CC vs Coimbra Knights, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Cartaxo.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Cartaxo toss between Fighters CC and Coimbra Knights will take place at 7:30 PM IST – September 7.

Time: 8 PM IST.

Venue: Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo.

FIG vs CK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – MD Zaman

Batsmen – Zohaib Sarwar, Mubeen Tariq, Ravi

All-rounders – Muhammad Irfan, Andrew Winter (C), Balwinder -Singh (VC)

Bowlers – Ravi Kumar, ArpitKumar Yadav, Amarjeet Singh, Tony Madeira

FIG vs CK Probable Playing XIs

Fighters CC: Varinder Singh (WK), Ravi Ravi, Zohaib Sarwar (C), Parwinder Singh, Mandeep Mall, Balwinder Singh, Arpit Kumar Yadav, Amarjeet Singh, Muhammad Shan.

Coimbra Knights: MD Zaman (WK), Tom Nicholas, Mubeen Tariq (C), Amit Kumar, Andrew Winter, Muhammad Irfan, Ravi Kumar, Tony Madeira, Junaid Khan, Chris Redhead.

FIG vs CK Squads

Coimbra Knights: Buks Stoneman, Andrew Winter, Parth Mukesh, Tony Madeira, Panda Waddup, Francoise Stoman, MD Zaman, Tom Nicholas, Pedro Madeira, Chris Redhead, Miguel Stoneman, Stephen Waddell, Pradeep Kumar, Lovey Saini.

Fighters CC: Ravi Ravi, Lalit Kumar, Gurwinder Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Amarjeet Singh, Parwinder Singh, Imran Rao, Gurlal Singh, Arpit Kumar Yadav, Mandeep Singh, Muhammad Shan, Ravinder Singh, Imran Rao, Gurlal Singh.

