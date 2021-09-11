FIG vs OEI Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Cartaxo

Fighters CC vs Oeiras CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cartaxo- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's FIG vs OEI at Cartaxo Cricket Ground: In the Semifinal 2 of ECS T10 Cartaxo tournament, Fighters CC will take on Oeiras CC at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground on Saturday. The ECS T10 Cartaxo FIG vs OEI match will start at 7 PM IST – September 11.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Cartaxo toss between Fighters CC and Oeiras CC will take place at 6:30 PM IST – September 11.

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo.

FIG vs OEI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – V Singh I

Batters – P Buccimazza, G Singh, J Balkrisna

All-Rounders – K Patel, C Greenshields, R Narayan, M Mall

Bowlers – Z Sarwar, J Mandhan, R Singh

FIG vs OEI Probable Playing XIs

Fighters CC: Gurlal Singh (WK), Mandeep Singh (C), Gagagndeep Singh, Mandeep Mall, Imran Rao, Rana Sarwar, Balwinder Singh, Varinder Virk, Amarjeet Singh, Ravi Ravi, Ravinder Singh.

Oeiras CC: Kuldeep Gholiya, Conrad Greenshields, Ranjit Narayan, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna (C), Paulo Buccimazza, Parth Jounjat (WK), Krut Patel, Kumar Rohit, Shayaddur Rahman, Jai Mandhan, Michael Harris.

FIG vs OEI Squads

Oeiras CC: Kuldeep Gholiya, Conrad Greenshields, Ranjit Narayan, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna (C), Paulo Buccimazza, Parth Jounjat (wk), Krut Patel, Kumar Rohit, Shayaddur Rahman, Jai Mandhan, Michael Harris, Amandeep, Sunil Kumar, Joseph Frost.

Fighters CC: Ravi Ravi, Lalit Kumar, Gurwinder Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Amarjeet Singh, Parwinder Singh, Imran Rao, Gurlal Singh, Arpit Kumar Yadav, Mandeep Singh (C), Muhammad Shan, Ravinder Singh, Imran Rao, Gurlal Singh.

