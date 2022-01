Dream11 Team Prediction

Time: 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Alembic Ground, Vadodara

FIG vs STA My Dream11 Team

Aayush Shirke, Rohit Thakur (c), Atharv Karulkar, Rohan Patel, Malav Patel, Prince Prajapati, Milan Mistry, Bhavishya Patel, Kartik Bharwad, Chintan Gandhi, Jay Mahiyal (vc)

Probable Playing XIs

Fighter

M Tufel Jilani (c & wk), Harsh Ghalimatte, Bhavishya Patel, Atharva Joshi, Prince Prajapati, Kartik Bharwad, Priyanshu Bhoite, Rushabh Jain, Raj Limbani, Krutarth Mewada, Aayush Shirke

Stallions

Milan Mistry, Yash Ramy (wk), Malav Patel, Chintal Gandhi (c), Harsh Katarmal, Rohan Patel, Shyamal Tandel, Himesh Patel, Rohit Thakur, Jay Mahiyal, Shehzad Pathan

