Calling the fight against the coronavirus pandemic as the 'mother of all World Cups', India head coach Ravi Shastri on Wednesday took to his Twitter handle and shared a video message where he said that COVID-19 corona is like chasing a world cup, where you give your everything and try to win it.

"Today, the COVID-19 corona have put us in a situation where we have our backs to the walls. To combat this COVID-19 corona is like chasing a world cup, where you give your everything and try to win it," the 57-year-old said.

He also said that here there are not just 11 players but 1.4 billion are in the playing arena and competing.

“What’s staring you in the face (COVID-19) is no ordinary World Cup, this is the mother of all World Cups, where not just 11 are playing but 1.4 billion are in the playing arena and competing.

“Come on guys, let’s do it together. Let’s get out there, a brute force of 1.4 billions and beat this corona and get our hands on the world cup of humanity,” he added.

The disease has killed more than 1.2 lakh and infected nearly 2 million people globally. It has also brought sporting events around the world to a halt.

Last month, Shastri had urged people to stay home at all costs, saying the “only thing flying around the world like a tracer bullet is this bloody Corona”, using commentary cliche, made famous by him, to convey his message.