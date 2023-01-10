Home

‘Results Make Players Great, Not Number Of Matches’, Says PR Sreejesh Ahead Of India’s World Cup Opener

India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh will be playing his fourth World Cup for India, third at home. India are in Group D with England, Wales, Spain.

PR Sreejesh trains at an indoor facility in Rourkela. (Image: Odisha Sports)

Rourkela: PR Sreejesh believes, its the results and not how many matches that makes a player great. The veteran India goalkeeper has been the backbone for India under the bar for a long time and will be playing his fourth hockey World Cup, third at home.

Sreejesh is currently with the Indian team in Rouskela, the venue for India’s opening FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 opener against Spain on January 13.

“Most of the time, I have always felt it’s not about how many times you have played a tournament but whether you have won it or not is what matters the most for me,” Sreejesh, who was instrumental in India’s Tokyo Olympics bronze medal-winning campaign, told reporters.

“This time too, it’s important for me to give my 100 per cent and get the desired result from the tournament,” he added. India are in Group D alongside England, Wales and Spain. After the Spain encounter, India will play England on January 15 and Wales four days later.

India’s only World Cup victory came in 1975 when Ajit Pal Singh led them to the title. Sreejesh knows it is a very good opportunity to end the title drought. The last time, the marquee event was held in Bhubaneshwar in 2018, but India crashed out in the quarterfinals.

“It is a great honour for me to play my fourth World Cup for our country and the special part is, this is my third World Cup on home soil. I don’t think any player has had this privilege of playing three World Cups at home,” expressed Sreejesh.

“In 2018, we couldn’t go into semis. Now, we have one more opportunity to change our fortunes at this mega event. Hopefully we can improve our previous performance and finish on top,” he said.