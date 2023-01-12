Home

FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023: Stats, Trivia, Most Goals – All You Need To Know

The FIH Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 starts in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13. India becomes first country to host back-to-back World Cups.

India's Manpreet Singh during practice session ahead of Spain tie. (Image: Tiwtter/HI)

Bhubaneswar/Rourkela: India will seek their first podium finish in 48 years when they begin FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 campaign on Friday in Rourkela against Spain. India’s only World Cup triumph came back in 1975 under the leadership of Ajit Pal Singh.

Back among the international elites after their Tokyo Olympics bronze in 2021, India are one of the medal contenders in the competition. Led by new skipper Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian bunch are a force to reckon with under the tutelege of Australian head coach Graham Reid.

Ranked sixth in the world, India are clubbed with England, Wales and Spain in Group D. Let’s take a look at the facts and trivia in the competition.

# In 14 editions so far from 1971 onwards, 605 matches have been played with 2433 goals scored.

# So far, 26 countries have played in the hockey World Cup. The number will go up to 28 as Chile and Wales make their debut in this edition.

# India, Netherlands and Spain are the only three teams to compete in all the editions so far.

# India becomes the only country to host the World Cup back-to-back. The Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar hosted the 2018 edition of the tournament.

# Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar becomes the first venue to host back-to-back FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup.

# Besides Kalinga Stadium, the new Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela will be making its debut to international hockey and will be co-host in the competition.

# Belgium enter the competition as defending champions. India were ousted in the quarterfinals last edition.

# Pakistan, with four titles (1994, 1981, 1978, 1971) are the most successful side in the competition, followed by Australia (1998, 1990, 1973) and the Netherlands (2014, 2010, 1986), who won the title thrice each.

# Australia have won 10 World Cup medals (3 gold, 2 silver, 5 bronze), the most by any. India’s lone World Cup gold came in 1975 in Kuala Lumpur. India defeated Pakistan 2-1 in the final tat time.

# Netherlands have played most (100) World Cup matches. Australia have won most (69 out of 92) number of World Cup matches. The Aussies also scored most goals (305) in the tournament. ).

# India has played 95 matches, second among all the countries, out of which they won 40.