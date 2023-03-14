Home

Sports

FIH Hockey Pro League: India Beat Germany 6-3, Jump To Top Spot In Points Table

FIH Hockey Pro League: India Beat Germany 6-3, Jump To Top Spot In Points Table

The Harmanpreet Singh-led side top of the FIH Pro League table with 17 points from seven matches, ahead of Spain on goal difference.

Selvam Karthi scores a goal against Germany in FIH Pro League. (Image: HI/Twitter)

Rourkela: India continued their fine run in the FIH Pro League, prevailing over world champions Germany 6-3 to jump to the top spot in the standings at the Birsa Munda Stadium on Monday.

This was India’s second win over Germany in three days and the victory took the Harmanpreet Singh-led side to the top of the table with 17 points from seven matches, ahead of Spain on goal difference.

You may like to read

Fresh from a thrilling 5-4 win against Australia, India conceded an early goal when Tom Grambusch gave his team a third-minute lead by converting a penalty corner.

But India soon got into the act with goals from Jugraj Singh (21st, PC), Abhishek (22nd, 51st), Selvam Karthi (24th, 46th) and skipper Harmanpreet Singh (26th) to seal a third win on the trot.

For Germany, Gonzalo Peillat (23rd, PC) and Malte Hellwig (31st) struck the remaining goals. India had beaten World Cup winners Germany and Australia in the previous matches.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.