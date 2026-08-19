FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: India register thumping 5-3 win over arch-rivals Pakistan to reach second round

Harmanpreet Singh and co produced an excellent performance and despite a few defensive lapses, India prevailed over arch-rivals Pakistan with a commanding 5-3 win

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India vs Pakistan, FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. (Credits: IANS)

The Indians confirmed their berth to the second round of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 with a nervy yet commanding 5-3 win over arch-rivals Pakistan at the Wagener Stadium in Amsterdam. India will advance to the next round along with England from Pool D with Wales and Pakistan’s elimination confirmed after this result.

Yesterday, the Indian women’s team had registered its biggest ever FIH World Cup win over South Africa by 6-1 and today, the men’s side earned a hard fought win over the most successful nation in the competition.

Harmanpreet gave India the lead in the fifth minute with a penalty corner. The Indian captain made no mistake with the chance and put his side ahead early in the contest.

Abhishek then doubled India’s lead in the 11th minute with a fine field goal. India continued to put pressure on Pakistan and found another goal through Harmanpreet in the 21st minute. The skipper once again converted a penalty corner to make it 3-0.

Pakistan pulled one goal back through Hannan Shahid in the 22nd minute, but India quickly restored their two-goal advantage. Abhishek scored his second goal just two minutes later to make it 4-1.

Pakistan responded again when Sufyan Khan converted in the 24th minute, reducing India’s lead to 4-2 before half-time.

India continued to attack after the break and earned a penalty stroke in the 35th minute. Vice-captain Hardik Singh stepped up and converted the chance to give India a 5-2 lead.

Pakistan refused to give up and Hannan Shahid scored his second goal in the 46th minute. His strike brought Pakistan back to within two goals, but India held on during the final stages.

The Indian defence managed to keep Pakistan from finding another opening as the match moved towards its finish. India eventually secured a 5-3 win and ended their Pool D campaign with a victory over their biggest rivals.

Harmanpreet’s two goals once again showed his importance to the Indian side, while Abhishek’s brace added to a strong attacking display. Hardik also played his part by converting the penalty stroke.