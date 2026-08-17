FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: India Suffer 2-4 Loss to England ahead of Pool D finale against arch-rivals Pakistan

India must now quickly put the defeat behind them ahead of their do-or-die clash against Pakistan on August 19 has become a crucial game with their place in the next round at stake

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India vs England, FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. (Credits: Hockey India/X)

India’s hopes of making it to the next round of the Men’s Hockey World Cup suffered a setback as England beat them 4-2 in their second Pool D match on Sunday. Harmanpreet Singh’s side had a strong first half but lost control after the break and were punished by England.

The defeat leaves India second in Pool D with three points, behind England, who have won both their matches. Pakistan and Wales have one point each after their draw earlier in the day. India will now face Pakistan on August 19 in their final pool match, knowing that they cannot afford to lose.

The top two teams from the pool will progress to the next round. A draw or a win against Pakistan will take India through, while defeat will end their World Cup campaign.

India had beaten Wales 3-1 in their opening match and started positively against England. Sukhjeet Singh found Abhishek inside the circle in the third minute, but England’s defence managed to clear the danger.

Jarmanpreet Singh also created an opening when he won the ball on the right and found Dilpreet Singh. The cross could not be controlled by Shilanand Lakra, while Jarmanpreet’s follow-up shot went wide.

England had a chance after India were briefly reduced to 10 players when Sumit received a green card. A penalty corner followed after a referral showed Jugraj Singh had made contact with the ball using his foot. Sam Hooper’s attempt, however, was brilliantly stopped by Manpreet Singh.

England eventually took the lead in the final minute of the first quarter. Hooper sent the ball into the circle, where Stuart Rushmere controlled it before Nicholas Bandurak found space and beat Mohit HS.

India responded quickly. They won a penalty corner early in the second quarter and Harmanpreet made no mistake, sending a powerful drag-flick into the top-left corner.

The Indian attack continued to put England under pressure. Harmanpreet had another chance from a penalty corner in the 19th minute, but goalkeeper Oliver Payne made a good save.

India then completed the turnaround in the 25th minute. Hardik Singh’s pass found Abhishek, whose cross was met by Dilpreet in front of the goal. The forward finished well to put India 2-1 ahead.

England missed a penalty corner before half-time, allowing India to take their lead into the break.

The third quarter changed the game. England pressed harder and India struggled to keep possession. Rushmere scored his second goal in the 39th minute after making a strong run and finishing calmly.

Four minutes later, England took the lead again. Rushmere started the move from the right before finding Henry Croft near the goal. Croft made no mistake with his low finish to make it 3-2.

India tried to respond in the final quarter but could not find the equaliser. Harmanpreet’s penalty-corner attempt lacked power, while India’s video referral for an alleged obstruction on Mandeep Singh was also rejected.

India earned two more penalty corners late in the match but failed to convert either. England then sealed the win in the 55th minute when Bandurak scored from a penalty corner to complete his brace.

India must now quickly put the defeat behind them. Their clash against Pakistan on August 19 has become a crucial game, with their place in the next round at stake.