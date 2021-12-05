Bhubaneswar, Dec 5: Argentina stun 6-time champions Germany by 4-2 in the FIH Junior Hockey World Cup 2021 as the South American team clinch their second Junior World Cup title on Sunday at the Kalinga Stadium.Also Read - India Lose to France 1-3 to Finish 4th in Jr Hockey World Cup

Lautaro Domene is the man of the moment as his hattrick helped his nation win their first title in 16 years.

Argentina had earlier won the title way back in 2005 in Rotterdam where they defeated Australia 2-1.

The Argentines were by far the better side on display in the first quarter as they dominated the game by pressing hard on the German defence.

As has been their game, the Germans sat back and waited for counterattacks.

But Germany’s ploy backfired as Argentina took the lead in the 10th minute through Domene from a penalty corner.

Argentina doubled their lead in the 25th minute when Domene once again found the back of the net from a penalty corner to go into half time leading 2-0.

But the Germans came out a completely different side after the change of ends and and managed to reduce the margin in the 36th minute through a field strike by Hayner.

Trailing by a goal and with just 15 minutes remaining, the Germans continued to attack and drew level in 47th minute when Pfandt scored from a set piece.

But it was not to be Germany’s day as Domene struck again from a set piece in the 50th minute before Agostini scored from a field effort just at the stroke of the final hooter to shatter Germany’s seventh title hopes.

Earlier in the day, defending champions India lost 1-3 to France to finish fourth in the competition.

(With Inputs From PTI)