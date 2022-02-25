Bhubaneshwar: Consistency will be key for the Indian men’s hockey team, while the women’s side would look to build on the momentum gained from a fantastic debut when the two take on Spain in their respective FIH Pro League campaign ties here on Saturday.Also Read - FIH Pro League: Confident France Beat Indian Men's Hockey Team 5-2

The Indian men, who won a bronze in the Tokyo Olympics, started their FIH Pro League campaign on a rousing note, beating France 5-0 before being shocked 2-5 by the same team in the return leg. Against South Africa, India registered identical 10-2 wins in the two matches.

Both the ties were played in Potchefstroom, South Africa. But the result against world no.12 France in the second match of the two-leg tie was way below expectations for India, ranked fifth in the world. The Indians were caught off guard by the ever-improving Frenchmen in all aspects of the game in the second match, much to the surprise of the eight-time Olympic champions.

The mixed results in opening two Pro League ties in South Africa prompted a sharp response from Indian Olympic Association and FIH President Narinder Batra, who demanded an explanation for the setback and even met Hockey India officials and chief coach Graham Reid after their return to the country.

With a rousing start to their Pro League campaign, the Indian women are confident of upsetting world no. 7 Spain in the upcoming two matches of the event, which they are treating as a perfect launch-pad to prepare the side for two key tournaments this year — the World Cup and the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Playing for the first time in the tournament, the Indian women beat China 7-1 and 2-1 in their opening two-leg tie in Muscat, Oman earlier this year. India captain Savita said that playing against top teams in the FIH Pro League will be a fair assessment of their game ahead of an important 2022, which also has the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

“It will give us a fair idea about our strengths and weaknesses ahead of an important season,” Savita had said.