New Delhi: The third-position finish by the Indian women’s hockey team in the FIH Pro League played in the Netherlands was the first podium finish for India, that too in their debut effort. Quite a creditable performance for Indian women’s hockey, who have been bereft of global-level recognition for a long time indeed and this is their first podium finish at this level. The team had some quite impressive performances in the tournament, which can be quite trying with its format. The world’s top teams are in the fray, so this is not a watered-down achievement. On the contrary, this is something that really should be capitalised on.Also Read - FIH Women's World Cup 2022: Hockey India Announces 18-member Sqaud, Savita Punia To Lead

With the Women’s World Cup approaching fast, beginning on July 1 in the Netherlands and Spain, India have found themselves in a position where, while not necessarily being a runaway success, they can surely be expected to pose a pretty interesting challenge to the top sides. Also Read - Junior Women World Cup 2022: Team India Thrash South Korea 3-0 To Book Semi-Final Berth

Even in the Hockey Pro League, India were quite up for the fight on several occasions, especially in their contests with Argentina, who eventually went on to win the event. Also Read - Women's World Cup: Amazing to Watch What Alyssa Healy Did, Says Ellyse Perry

India held the Argentines 3-3 in their first game and then managed to convert enough in the penalty shootout to post an upset win with a bonus point. While they did go down 2-3 in their second leg, the match was never a walkover.

India’s podium finish came courtesy a double-leg win over the US, with the Indians winning the first match 4-2 and then decimating the rivals 4-0 in their final game, to tally 30 points in the tournament and the third-place finish. The Netherlands finished second behind Argentina.

Even in other matches, India have had their moments and some players have really made a mark.

Salima Tete’s incisive performance in the tournament was quite an eye-opener. The midfielder was a constant worry for the rival defence with her surging runs and it was not surprise that she was named the Player of the Match in the winning cause against the US.

India captain Savita in the goal too had quite a good tournament and on several occasions, it was her form that was difference between a good match and a big loss.

While India will definitely miss veteran Rani Rampal, who won’t be part of the Women’s World Cup team due to an injury, one hopes that this FIH Pro League outing will have made the side cohesive enough to display their skill and make a mark on the big one as well.