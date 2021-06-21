Dream11 Team Prediction

Belgium has had a dominating start in the tournament, winning both their opening group matches. Meanwhile, newbies Finland has had a mixed start to their Euro campaign. They won their opener against Denmark, followed by a defeat at the hands of 2018 World Cup hosts, Russia in their last outing.

Finland vs Belgium Dream11 Team Prediction Euro 2020

TIME: 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Gazprom Arena, St. Petersburg

FIN vs BEL My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: Daniel O’Shaughnessy, Jeona Toivio, Thomas Meunier, Toby Alderweireld

Midfielders: Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, Robin Lod

Strikers: Joel Pohjanpalo, Romelu Lukaku, Teemu Pukki

Captain: Kevin De Bruyne, Vice-Captain: Teemu Pukki

FIN vs BEL Probable playing XI

Finland

Lukas Hradecky; Jukka Raital, Daniel O’Shaughnessy, Paulus Arajuuri, Jeona Toivio, Jere Uronen; Glen Kamara, Robin Lod, Leo Vaisanen; Joel Pohjanpalo, Teemu Pukki

Belgium

Thibaut Courtois; Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Jason Denayer; Thomas Meunier, Leander Dendoncker, Youri Tielemans, Thorgan Hazard; Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard

