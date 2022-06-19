FIN vs EST Dream11 Team Prediction, Jharkhand T20 2022 Fantasy Hints

FIN vs EST Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Finland vs Estonia, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Kerava National Cricket Ground, Finland, 1 PM & 5 PM IST June 19, Sunday

TOSS – The T20I toss between Finland vs Estonia will take place at 12.30 PM & 4.30 PM IST

Time – June 19, 1 PM & 5 PM IST



Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground.

FIN vs EST My Dream 11 Team

Jonathan Scamans, Moshiur Rahman, Maidul Islam, Nathan Collins, Arslan Amjad(vc), Romeo Tanna, Amjad Sher(c), Peter Gallagher, Kalle Vislapuu, Mahesh Tambe, Raaz Mohammed

FIN vs EST Probable Playing XI

Finland: Jonathan Scamans(wk), Nathan Collins(c), Pankaj Kumar-I, Mahesh Tambe, Atif Rasheed, Vanraaj Padhaal, Amjad Sher, Peter Gallagher, Muhammad Imran-2, Raaz Muhammad, Naveed Shahid

Estonia: Marko Vaik(wk), Maidul Islam, Moshiur Rahman, Habib Khan, Murali Obili, Arslan Amjad(c), Romeo Tanna, Kalle Vislapuu, Ashish Rana, Elias Hasan, Aditya Paul

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.