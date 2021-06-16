FIN vs RUS Dream11 Team Prediction Euro 2020

Finland vs Russia Dream11 Team Prediction Euro 2020- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's FIN vs RUS at Krestovsky Stadium: In the upcoming FIFA Euro 2020 match, Finland will take on hosts Russia in a crucial Group B match at the Krestovsky Stadium on Wednesday. The Euro 2020 FIN vs RUS match will start at 6:30 PM IST – June 16. The horrific incident of Denmark's midfielder Christian Eriksen grabbed all the headlines in Finland's first Euro 2020 game, the Finnish put up an impressive performance. Joel Pohjanpalo's goal was enough to secure three points for Markku Kanerva's side. Finland beat Denmark 1-0. Russia, on the other hand, suffered a 3-0 defeat against world number one Belgium in their opening Euro 2020 game. A brace from Romelu Lukaku and another goal from Thomas Meunier was enough to secure all three points for Roberto Martinez's side. Here are the Euro 2020 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and FIN vs RUS Dream11 Team Prediction, FIN vs RUS Fantasy football Prediction T10 game, FIN vs RUS Probable XIs Euro 2020, Fantasy football Prediction – Finland vs Russia, Fantasy Playing Tips – Euro 2020.

TIME: The Euro 2020 match between Russia and Finland will kick off at 6:30 PM IST – June 16.

Venue: Krestovsky Stadium.

FIN vs RUS My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper:: Lukas Hradecky

Defenders: Mario Fernandes, Andrey Semenov, Georgiy Dzhikiya, Jeona Toivio

Midfielders: Aleksandr Golovin, Roman Zobnin, Fredrik Jensen, Daler Kuzyayev

Forwards: Artem Dzyuba, Teemu Pukki

FIN vs RUS Probable Playing XIs

Finland: Lukas Hradecky; Daniel O’Shaughnessy, Joona Toivio, Paulus Arajuuri; Jere Uronen, Nikolai Alho, Tim Sparv, Glen Kamara, Joni Kauko; Joel Pohjanpalo, Teemu Pukki.

Russia: Anton Shunin; Georgi Dzhikiya, Andrey Semenov, Igor Diveev; Mario Fernandez, Vyacheslav Karavaev, Roman Zobnin, Magomed Ozdoev; Aleksandr Golovin, Aleksey Miranchuk, Artem Dzyuba.

FIN vs RUS Squads

Finland: Lukas Hradecky, Jesse Joronen, Anssi Jaakkola; Thomas Lam, Paulus Arajuuri, Jere Uronen, Juhani Ojala, Sauli Vaisanen, Nikolai Alho, Daniel O’Shaughnessy, Niko Hamalainen, Leo Vaisanen, Robert Ivanov; Jasin Assehnoun, Onni Valakari, Pyry Soiri, Fredrik Jensen, Joni Kauko, Glen Kamara, Rasmus Schuller, Tim Sparv; Teemu Pukki, Lassi Lappalainen, Marcus Forss, Joel Pohjanpalo.

Russia: Anton Shunin, Andrey Lunyov, Yury Dyupin, Matvei Safonov; Fyodor Kudryashov, Georgi Dzhikiya, Mario Fernandes, Andrei Semyonov, Vyacheslav Karavayev, Igor Diveyev; Aleksandr Golovin, Aleksei Ionov, Roman Zobnin, Daler Kuzyayev, Aleksei Miranchuk, Denis Cheryshev, Magomed Ozdoyev, Andrei Mostovoy, Dmitri Barinov, Daniil Fomin; Artem Dzyuba, Anton Zabolotny, Aleksandr Sobolev.

