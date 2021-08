Dream11 Team Prediction

FIN vs SWE, Fantasy Tips, Sweden Tour of Finland: Captain, Vice-captain, Playing XIs For Finland vs Sweden, 1:00 PM IST August 21:Also Read - BRI vs USGC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, ECS T10 Dresden Matches 21 & 22: Captain, Vice-captain, Playing XIs For Britannia CC vs USG Chemnitz, 12:30 PM & 02:30 PM IST August 21

Finland vs Sweden Dream11 Team Prediction Sweden Tour of Finland – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of FIN vs SWE, Sweden Tour of Finland streaming, Finland Dream11 Team Player List, Sweden Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Finland vs Sweden, Online Cricket Tips Finland vs Sweden Sweden Tour of Finland, Fantasy Playing Tips – Sweden Tour of Finland. Also Read - GOC vs ARI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Malmo, Semi-Final 1: Captain, Vice-captain- Goteborg City vs Ariana CC, Playing XIs For Today's at Landskrona CC at 12 PM IST August 14 Saturday

TOSS: The ECS T10 Dresden match toss between Finland vs Sweden will take place at 12:30 PM IST on August 21 Also Read - LND vs LAN Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Malmo Match 37 & 38: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips- Lund vs Landskrona, Playing XIs For Today's T10 Match at Landskrona Cricket Club at 12 PM IST August 12 Thursday

Time: 1:0 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground.

FIN vs SWE My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Wynand Boshoff

Batsmen – Nathan Collins, Peter Gallagher, Rahel Khan

All-rounders – Amjad Sher (C), Naveed Shahid, Baz Mohammad Ayubi (VC)

Bowlers – Adnan Syed, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Hassan Mehmood, Khalid Zahid

Probable Playing XIs

Finland: Mahesh Baladaheb, Adnan Syed, Amjad Sher, Peter Gallagher, Naveed Shahid, Md Nurul Huda, Aniketh Pusthay, Aravind Mohan dagger, Nathan Collins, Vanraaj Padhaal, Tonmoy Saha

Sweden: Khalid Zahid, Liam Karlsson, Hassan Mehmood, Abhijit Venkatesh, Lemar Momand, Samiallah Khalil, Wynand Boshoff, Rahel Khan, Oktai Gholami, Rahul Gowthaman, Baz Mohammad Ayub

SQUADS

Finland: Mahesh Baladaheb, Adnan Syed, Amjad Sher, Peter Gallagher, Naveed Shahid, Md Nurul Huda, Aniketh Pusthay, Aravind Mohan dagger, Nathan Collins, Vanraaj Padhaal, Tonmoy Saha, Areeb Abdul Quadir, Muhammad Ziaur-Rehman, Raaz Muhammad

Sweden: Khalid Zahid, Liam Karlsson, Hassan Mehmood, Abhijit Venkatesh, Lemar Momand, Samiallah Khalil, Wynand Boshoff, Rahel Khan, Oktai Gholami, Rahul Gowthaman, Baz Mohammad Ayub, Humayun Kabir, Imal Zuwak, Rahul Gowthaman

Check Dream11 Prediction/ FIN Dream11 Team/ SWE Dream11 Team/ Finland Dream11 Team Prediction/ Sweden Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.